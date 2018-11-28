Thornley called to serve in Las Vegas

To Las Vegas—Rhett Thornley, son of Wade and Amy Thornley of Lewisville, has been called to serve a two year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints in the Nevada Las Vegas Mission. He spoke at the Lewisville First Ward Nov. 25. He reported to the Missionary Training Center Nov. 28
