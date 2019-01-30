Morgan graduates from basic training

U.S. Air Force Airman, Madeline G. Morgan, of Rigby, daughter of Melanie and Michael Vecchio, graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio, Texas.
Morgan completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic welfare principals and skills. By completing basic training, Morgan also earned four credits towards an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Morgan is a 2018 graduate of Ririe High School.