Niederers celebrate 50 years of marriage

The children of Larry and Jayne Niederer are proud to announce their achieving the milestone of 50 years of marriage.
Larry and Jayne married Feb. 28, 1970 and have lived in Hamer for the entire duration of their marriage.
Larry farmed potatoes, hay and grain. He worked for various local farmers and also on his own. Larry coached basketball and football at West Jefferson High School for many years. He is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and enjoys fishing, farming and chasing his grandkids.
Jayne started at the Hamer Library decades ago. She is very active in her church and delivers the mail in the Hamer and Terreton area. Jayne enjoys gardening and chasing the grandkids.
Larry and Jayne serve in the local Lions Club chapter together.
Together they have five children: Angie (Matt) Udy of Idaho Falls; Kristie (Andy) Scott of Hamer; Holly (Jay) Pilgrim of Shelley; Jake ( Nancy) Niederer of Lakeville, MN; and Pam (Ryan) Barker of Rigby. They also have 17 grandchildren.
They will be celebrating in June when the whole family can get together.