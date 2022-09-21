Ortega and Grant to marry

Edna Grant and Humberto Ortega will be married on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Crown of Life Lutheran Church in Rigby. The ceremony will be officiated by COL Pastor Emeritus Dave Schilling at 1 p.m.
Edna is the daughter of Frank and Silvina Grant of Rigby, and a 2011 graduate of Rigby High School.
Humberto is the son of Miguel and Nora Ortega of Rigby, and is a 2011 graduate of Rigby High School.
A reception will be held in their honor following the ceremony at 5 p.m. at The Millhouse Venue in Rigby.
The couple will reside in Rigby following their wedding, where they both work.
