Ortega and Grant to marry
Courtesy Photo

Edna Grant and Humberto Ortega will be married on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Crown of Life Lutheran Church in Rigby. The ceremony will be officiated by COL Pastor Emeritus Dave Schilling at 1 p.m.

Edna is the daughter of Frank and Silvina Grant of Rigby, and a 2011 graduate of Rigby High School.

