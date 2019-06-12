Radford earns doctoral degree in pharmacy

Rigby native Zachary Radford of Glendale, Arizona, has completed the Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D.) degree at the College of Pharmacy-Glendale of Midwestern University.
An official graduation ceremony and conferring of degrees took place on the Midwestern University campus in Glendale, Arizona May 30.
Radford graduated from Rigby High School and received his bachelor’s degree from Arizona State University in 2016. While at Midwestern, he served as a board member of Kappa Psi Pharmaceutical Fraternity, the class representative for the Midwestern Class of 2019, and was Vice President of the Nuclear Club.
After graduation from Midwestern, Dr. Radford plans to work for Arizona Home Care as a staff pharmacist.