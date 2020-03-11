Reed Nord of Rigby is celebrating his 80 birthday March 11 and a family dinner was held March 7th.
He is married to Gaylia (White) Nord and they have 6 children: Natalie (Dan) Shaffer of Inkom; Kathy (deceased) (Bill, deceased) Jenkins of McCammon; Darrin of Rigby; Diana (Steve, deceased) Lowder of Aurora, UT; Ryan (deceased) of Rigby; and Eric of Rigby. Reed has 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Reed has been in the real estate and auction business for the last 50 years. He is the owner of Potato State Auction Group and works at Keller Williams Real Estate as an agent. Reed has been a farmer and rancher for most of his life. Gaylia and Reed love going to Alaska on fishing trips.