A Rigby student attending Fort Hays State University in Hays, Kan. has earned a spot on the fall semester Dean’s Honor Roll.
Ammie Michelle Fisher, of Rigby, qualified by achieving and maintaining a grade point average of 3.6 or higher on a 4.0 scale for the semester. Fisher is a senior majoring in elementary education.
The Deans Honor Roll includes undergraduate students only. To be eligible, students must have completed 12 or more credit hours and have a minimum grade point average of 3.60 for the semester. Full-time on-campus and FHSU Virtual College students are also eligible.