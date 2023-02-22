Ririe High School announces first semester honor rolls

High Honors: Spencer Barney, Jayci Baxter, Lucy Boone, Clara Hayes, Lexie Jacobson, Ronin Linsenmann, Breylon Moon, Kambree Pruett, Sydney Rea, Hailey Robson, Lauren Robson, Kaia Schroeder, Livia Stokes, Thomas Tappana, Savannah Thompson, Phoebe Trowbridge and Julia Walker.
Sophomores
Honors: Jack Ball, Ryker Ball, Brady Barber, Camree Bond, Eliza Boone, Mark Egbert, Nathaniel Haney, Logan Johnson, Miranda Jones, Michelle Lefler, Houston Miller, Rafe Newton, Siera Sharrard, Alyse Stewart and Ches Lee Webb.
High Honors: Ryker Anderson, Nola Dalley, Jaida Evans, Brayden Kunz, Owen Moss, Jace Nelson, Jayden Olson, Dylan Maxwell, Jorja Requiron, Ryleigh Robertshaw, Isabella Simpson, Shae Sutton, Elizabeth Trujillo-Osorio and Millie Zohner.
Juniors
Honors: Aaron Martinez, Lauren Miller, Caleb Timm and Wyatt Winterfeld.
High Honors: Caleb Barney, Tace Coles, Matthew Hale, Viola Hayes, Emily Helm, Jacob Huffaker, Aubrey Johnson, Talon Kearsley, Julie Orchard, Halle Park, Brooke Trimble, Elizabeth Veselka, Charles Wallace and Ireland Weeks.
Seniors
Honors: Jackson Coles, Holly Escalera, Amee Foster, Aubree Groom, Evan Johnson, Jazmine Montero and Samantha Schwendiman.
High Honors: Faith Bitsoi, Makinley Bond, Hannah Call, Kelsey Taylyn Egbert, Reagan Evans, Gabriel Hayes, Jackson Johnson, Brianna Scott and Daniel Wilson.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.