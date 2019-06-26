Fernanda Garcia Diaz of Roberts received an Academic Excellence Award this year and made the Spring Dean’s List at Eastern Connecticut State University.
Diaz was among more than 200 students at the university of African, Latino, Asian and Native American (ALANA) descent who were honored May 9 at the 2019 Inclusive Excellence Awards. All students honored achieved an overall GPA of at least 3.5. An additional 11 students were recognized for demonstrating exemplary co-curricular engagement at Eastern.
Kawami Evans, a history and social science graduate of Eastern’s class of 97’, was the keynote speaker at the ceremony. “Who you are is what we are celebrating today,” Evans said. “All the earned accolades you are receiving are but a byproduct of the brilliance within you . . . You are the promise of our ancestors’ prayers and walk with the wisdom and swag of those who have grit, resilience, social and emotional intelligence, curiosity and hope.”
Diaz, who majors in Elementary Education and Mathematics, also made the Dean’s List. Students who make the Dean’s List must be in good academic standing and obtain a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher.