Simmons promoted to scout camp director

Erick Simmons, former Grand Teton Council district director, has been promoted as a camping director in the Sam Houston Area Council effective Dec. 1, 2019. In this position Erick will be directing Camp Strake for the Council.
During his career, Erick has served as the camp director for five camps, including Krupp Scout Hollow. He has also served as staff adviser for the council’s Training Committee, Cub Scout Committee and several advanced training courses.
Erick started his Scouting career in September, 2006, as a district executive with the Grand Teton Council serving the southern service area, including the Malad, Portneuf and South Caribou Districts. In 2009, he was promoted as a senior district executive. In May, 2011, Erick was hired by the Cascade Pacific Council in Portland, Oregon, as a district director where he served for three years. In August of 2014 Erick returned to the Grand Teton Council as a district director serving the northern service area and the Yellowstone District.
In his youth, Erick served on the Teton Peaks Council’s Cedar Badge staff from 1991 to 1994, as well as in multiple leadership positions in the Order of the Arrow. Erick is an Eagle Scout, Vigil Honor Member of the Order of the Arrow and recipient of the Order of the Arrow’s Founder’s Award.
Erick and his wife Kathy have three children and he enjoys studying American history and spending time with his family.