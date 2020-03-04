Helen Stranger Stewart Summers will celebrate her 90th birthday with an open house with family and friends from 2 to 5 p.m. March 14 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building at 885 S Boulevard in Idaho Falls.
Summers was born March 7, 1930 in her grandma McCullough’s home in Rigby and is the second oldest of five. She grew up in Lincoln, Idaho and graduated from Ammon High School.
Summers attended Brigham Young University for a year and graduated from nursing school in 1951.
She married Coy Edward Stewart in the Idaho Falls Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 1952. They had four boys: Curtis (Lehi, Utah), Monte (Ammon), Kevin (Rigby) and Mark (Idaho Falls).
After Coy died in 1986, Helen served a 12-month mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Texas. She married Ray Summers in 1992 and they enjoyed traveling together.
Summers enjoys sewing, cooking, baking and being with family and friends. She has 15 grandchildren and more great-grandchildren.