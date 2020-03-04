Nadine H. Warner of Rigby is celebrating her 89th birthday 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Fairwinds assisted living center March 5.
Warner was born March 5, 1931 in Idaho Falls and married Donald V. Warner at the Idaho Falls Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Nov. 2, 1951.
Warner worked previously as the Jefferson School District treasurer and has five children and multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Her children are Richard (Joyce) Warner of Rigby, Van (Karen) Warner of Rigby, Julie (Reino) Macki of Rigby, and Deanne Warner of New York.
To her family, Warner is known for her cinnamon rolls and her generosity.