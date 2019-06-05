Ball and Robins marry

Daniel Ball and Katie Robins chose to be married June 1 in the Salt Lake City LDS Temple. An open house will be held in their honor from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Grant LDS Church in Rigby.
Daniel is the son of Duane and Becky Ball of Rigby. He is a 2016 graduate of Rigby High School.
Katie is the daughter of Clint and Eve Robins of Plain City, Utah. She graduated from Plain City’s Fremont High in 2017.
Katie will continue her education at Weber State University in Ogden, Utah, and Daniel will start his education there in the fall.