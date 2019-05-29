Shaley Boyce and Braden Morgan, of Rigby, have chosen to be married June 1 in the Salt Lake City LDS Temple. A reception was held in their honor on May 23.
Shaley is the daughter of Bryce and April Boyce of Rigby. Shaley is a graduate of Rigby High School.
Braden is the son of Byron and Barbara Morgan of Rigby. Braden is a graduate of Madison High School. He served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in the Oklahoma City, Oklahoma mission.
Braden will continue his schooling in Bio Chem at Idaho State University and Shaley will continue working at Upper Valley Family Medicine.