Campbell and Madsen marry

Chayce Campbell of Rigby and Maren Madsen of Herriman, Utah, were married Jan. 3 in South Jordan, Salt Lake, Utah. They were sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Jan. 4.
Chayce and Maren will reside in Lehi, Utah for an internship before returning to Idaho for further college education.
Chayce is the son of Greg and Janel Campbell of Rigby. He is studying accounting at Brigham Young University-Idaho and currently works for Jefferson Joint School District No. 251 as a bus driver. He is a 2014 Rigby High School graduate.
Maren is the daughter of Marianne Madsen of Herriman, Utah and Soren and Pili Madsen of Emmett, Idaho. She is a 2014 Herriman High School graduate and graduated from Brigham Young University-Idaho with a degree in marriage and family relations. She currently works as a dental assistant.
A reception was held in their honor 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 4 at Sereno Event Center in Menan. The couple honeymoons in Pocatello, Idaho and Lehi and St. George in Utah.