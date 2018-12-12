Hall and Ure to marry

Mckenna Hall, of Rigby, and John Ure of Logan, Utah have chosen to be married Tuesday, Dec. 18 at the Logan, Utah LDS Temple.
Mckenna is the daughter of Jeremy and Tammie Hall, of Rigby. She is a 2016 graduate of Rigby High School.
John is the son of Jake and Kim Ure of Logan, Utah. He is a 2015 graduate of Logan High School.
A reception will be held in their honor following the wedding from 6 to 8 p.m. at the American West Heritage Center in Logan. An open house will be held Dec. 19 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Loft Reception Center in Rigby.
The couple will reside in Logan, Utah. They will continue their education at Utah State University.