Open house held for newly wed couple
Nicole Warner Shaha and Mike Shaha

Mike and Nicole Warner Shaha will have an open house held in their honor at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Nicole’s parents’ home in Rigby.

Nicole is the daughter of Roger and Kris Warner of Rigby. She is a 2008 graduate of Rigby High School, a 2013 graduate of Brigham Young University and 2017 graduate of Lock Haven Physician Assistant School.

Mike Shaha is the son of Robert and Melanie Shaha of Mesa, Arizona. He is a 2006 graduate of Classical Academy High School, in Colorado.

The couple was married March 9 in the Gilbert Arizona LDS Temple.

