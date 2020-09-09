Shuldberg and Yearsley to marry

Clarynn Shuldberg of Terreton and Chase Yearsley of Rigby are set to marry Sept. 12 at the Twin Falls LDS Temple. A reception will be held in their honor from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Clarynn, daughter of Jonathan and Cara Shuldberg of Terreton, graduated from West Jefferson High School in 2018. Chase, son of Matthew and Janae Yearsley of Rigby, graduated from Ririe High School in 2017.
Following their union, Clarynn and Chase plan to reside in Rexburg while Chase attends Brigham Young University-Idaho and Clarynn continues on her education degree through Western Governors University.