Stone and Andrew to marry

Hailey Stone, of Rigby, and Carter Andrew, of Boise, have chosen to be married April 12, at the Rexburg Temple.
Hailey is the daughter of Randy and Anna Stone, of Rigby. She is a graduate of Rigby High School.
Carter is the son of Gary and Merilee Andrew, of Meridian. He is a graduate of Meridian High School.
A reception will be held in their honor April 12 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at The Venue in Rigby.
After the wedding the couple will reside in Rexburg. Hailey will continue working as a physical therapist assistant at Premier Therapy in Idaho Falls and Carter will continue his pre-dental degree at Brigham Young University-Idaho.