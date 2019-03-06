Warner and Shaha to marry

Nicole Warner and Michael Shaha have chosen to be married March 8 at the Gilbert Arizona Temple.
Nicole is the daughter of Roger and Kristine Warner, of Rigby. She is a 2008 graduate of Rigby High School.
Michael is the son of Robert and Melanie Shaha of Mesa, Ariz. He is a 2006 graduate of the Classical Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo.
A reception will be held in their honor prior to the wedding on March 8 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in Queen Creek, Ariz.
After a honeymoon in Cancun, Mexico, the couple will reside in Mesa, Ariz. Nicole will continue practicing as a Physician Assistant with Valleywide Surgical Services and Michael will continue as a manager for NuFlow Plumbing.