West Jefferson High School honor rolls announced
File Photo

The following West Jefferson High School students earned Honors and High Honors in their first trimester of the 2022-2023 academic year:

Honors: Briseidad Aguilar Viera, Jaya Babcock, Dayanna Bonilla, Jonathan Bonilla, Elvis Briones, Gunner Capell, Brinlee Carpenter, Baylee Cherry, Gentrie Dever, Maddie Dever, Royce Eddins, Frida Estrada-Olmedo, Darren Grover, Madlynn Gunderson, Connell Hebdon, Shaylin Hillman, Crue Holdaway, Keoni Horikami, Bronson Kimbro, Jeany Mendoza Hernandez, Donovan Molina, Kbree Munoz, Oscar Noriega, Berkley Pancheri, Braxton Poulsen, Isabella Reyes, Orin Richins, Kraiten Ricks, Porter Robison, Lixy Rodriguez Chavez, Dillan Romrell, Giovanni Ruiz, Tonisha Sauer, Sonnet Scott, Kyla Seamons, Tate Simmons, Caroline Taylor, Jordyn Torgerson, Chayse Van Eps, Jaxson Van Eps.


