West Jefferson High School honor rolls announced

The following West Jefferson High School students earned Honors and High Honors in their first trimester of the 2022-2023 academic year:
Honors: Briseidad Aguilar Viera, Jaya Babcock, Dayanna Bonilla, Jonathan Bonilla, Elvis Briones, Gunner Capell, Brinlee Carpenter, Baylee Cherry, Gentrie Dever, Maddie Dever, Royce Eddins, Frida Estrada-Olmedo, Darren Grover, Madlynn Gunderson, Connell Hebdon, Shaylin Hillman, Crue Holdaway, Keoni Horikami, Bronson Kimbro, Jeany Mendoza Hernandez, Donovan Molina, Kbree Munoz, Oscar Noriega, Berkley Pancheri, Braxton Poulsen, Isabella Reyes, Orin Richins, Kraiten Ricks, Porter Robison, Lixy Rodriguez Chavez, Dillan Romrell, Giovanni Ruiz, Tonisha Sauer, Sonnet Scott, Kyla Seamons, Tate Simmons, Caroline Taylor, Jordyn Torgerson, Chayse Van Eps, Jaxson Van Eps.
High Honors: Allen, Mayli Anhder, William Ashcraft, Alexia Babcock, Ryker Ball, Alyson Ball, Jaylee Barrientos, Breana Bitter, Brynlee Briggs, Blake Brown, Seth Burtenshaw, Boone Cooper, Braxton CJ Day, Joselyn Elias, Kirra Falter, Carmindy Fennewald, Kelly Figueroa Zavala, Anahi Figueroa, Alina Gonzalez, Dax Lyle Grover, Cooper Hall, Mac Hall, Charli Holdaway, Ambrey Huskinson, Sicily Jacobs, Katelynn Johnson, Bentley Lounsbury, Tenlee Lounsbury, Haidy Mendoza Gutierrez, Jonathan Mendoza, Hailey Moss, Branson Neville, Zaylee Neville, Jordynn Palmer, LJ Pancheri, Tiara Pancheri, Walt Pancheri, Anna Parker, Hailey Perkins, Brynlee Poulsen, Treyson Ricks, McKenzie Romrell, Joanna Saldana, Emmarene Sauer, Ethan Schwieder, Ethnie Shaffer, Sawyer Shaffer, Aubrey Sharp, Ella Shuldberg, Slade Shupe, Ty v McKenley Simmons, Will Slagowski, Wyatt Slagowski, Taylor Smith, Trixie Smith, Guadalupe Sosa-Arroyo, Elizabeth Tafoya, Katherine Tafoya, Jaisa Thompson, Porter Thompson, Nathan Tomlinson, Bentlee Vadnais, Abby Wilcox, Annalise Williams, Gavin Williams, Aspen Young, Oaklynn Young.
