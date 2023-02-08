West Jefferson School District announces first trimester honor rolls

The following West Jefferson High School students earned Honors and High Honors in their first trimester of the 2022-2023 academic year:

HonorsAlexia Ashcraft, Alina Gonzalez, Araceli Aleman, Berkley Pancheri, Braxton Poulsen, Brisa Serrano, Brooklyn Wagoner, Caroline Taylor, Charli Holdaway, Chayse Van Eps, Creed Jacobs, Gunner Capell, Jaylee Ball, Jesus Reyna, Jonathan Bonilla, Joshua Reyes, Kade Dalling, Katelynn Johnson, Kbree Munoz, Kyla Seamons, Lixy Rodriguez Chavez, Maddie Dever, McKinlee Hoggan, Nathan Tomlinson, Orin Richins, Royce Eddins, Slade Shupe and William Anhder.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.