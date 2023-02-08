West Jefferson School District announces first trimester honor rolls

The following West Jefferson High School students earned Honors and High Honors in their first trimester of the 2022-2023 academic year:
HonorsAlexia Ashcraft, Alina Gonzalez, Araceli Aleman, Berkley Pancheri, Braxton Poulsen, Brisa Serrano, Brooklyn Wagoner, Caroline Taylor, Charli Holdaway, Chayse Van Eps, Creed Jacobs, Gunner Capell, Jaylee Ball, Jesus Reyna, Jonathan Bonilla, Joshua Reyes, Kade Dalling, Katelynn Johnson, Kbree Munoz, Kyla Seamons, Lixy Rodriguez Chavez, Maddie Dever, McKinlee Hoggan, Nathan Tomlinson, Orin Richins, Royce Eddins, Slade Shupe and William Anhder.
High HonorsAbby Wilcox, Ambrey Huskinson, Anahi Figueroa, Anna Parker, Annalise Williams, Aspen Young, Baylee Cherry, Bentlee Vadnais, Bentley Lounsbury, Blake Briggs, Boone Burtenshaw, Branson Neville, Braxton Cooper, Breana Barrientos, Bronson Kimbro, Bryndi Johnson, Brynlee Bitter, Brynlee Poulsen, Carmindy Fennewald, Cheznee Smith, CJ Day, Cole Richins, Cooper Hall, Darren Grover, Dax Grover, Dayanna Bonilla, Elizabeth Tafoya, Ella Shuldberg, Emmarene Sauer, Ethan Schwieder, Ethnie Shaffer, Gavin Williams, Gentrie Dever, Guadalupe Sosa-Arroyo, Haidy Mendoza Gutierrez, Hailey Moss, Hailey Perkins, Jaisa Thompson, Jaxson Van Eps, Jaya Babcock, Joanna Saldana, Jonathan Mendoza, Jordyn Torgerson, Jordynn Palmer, Joselyn Elias, Katherine Tafoya, Kelly Figueroa Zavala, Kirra Falter, Kraiten Ricks, Lucas Hillman, Mac Hall, Mayli Allen, McKenley Simmons, McKenzie Romrell, Oaklynn Young, Paisley Summers, Parker Robison, Porter Thompson, Ryan DeGraw, Ryker Babcock, Sawyer Shaffer, Seth Brown, Shaylin Hillman, Shilo Egan, Sicily Jacobs, Sonnet Scott, Stetson Stranger, Taicyr Russell, Tate Simmons, Taylor Smith, Tenlee Lounsbury, Tiara Pancheri, Treyson Ricks, Trixie Smith, Ty Shupe, Walt Pancheri, Will Slagowski, Yasmin Hernandez and Zaylee Neville.
