Zagula graduates from West Point

Cadet Thomas Andrew Zagula Jr., son of Thomas and Kelley Zagula, of Rigby, Idaho, graduated from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point May 25.
Zagula is a 2015 Rigby High School graduate, and while at West Point he concentrated his studies in Engineering Management. He was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army within the Infantry branch and will report to Fort Drum, N.Y., for his first assignment.
West Point is a four-year college located 50 miles north of New York City. It educates the Corps of Cadets with the goal of teaching each member the values of duty, honor and country, and preparing them for a professional career and service as an officer in the U.S. Army.