During the Rigby Urban Renewal Agency (RURA) meeting held July 8, a proposal for 100 W Main was approved as well as progress being made on improvements to the Rigby South Park ball field.
Economic Development Director Brent Tolman, who completes paperwork for RURA, stated in previous meetings they have sent out requests for proposals from developers who are interested in proposing some type of project on 100 W Main.
According to Tolman, there was one proposal that was submitted by Northern States Development that was accepted by the board.
Tolman stated the developers authorized legal council and Tolman himself as a consultant to negotiate an exclusive agreement.
“We are just getting into the stages of putting the agreement together,” Tolman said. “There are no plans or designs yet.”
Tolman stated the design work will take place following the signing of the exclusive agreement after it’s been negotiated and signed.
According to Tolman, the developer tentatively said they could have something up in two to three years that would be a nice addition to the community, but timelines have not been determined yet.
Another agenda item that was not finalized was a request from the Rigby Softball League to fix some issues at the South Park ball field.
“One of the issues is the outfield becomes a place for people to park their cars,” said Tolman. “It has become a safety issue for players running in the outfield and twisting their ankles in holes that have been left by the cars parked there.”
Tolman stated the initial issue was to fill in the ruts. However, the league would also like to hold ball tournaments over the summer to generate economic development and attract people to the city.
“Any time events like that are hosted, it benefits the community because people need fuel, snacks, and people stay and put their money into the community,” Tolman said.
According to Tolman, there was no final decision made during the meeting, it is a work in progress. The city is interested in improvements towards the park.