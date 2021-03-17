11-year-old barrel racer just keeps on winning

Alisha Wheeler, an 11-year-old from Idaho Falls, says she’s been barrel racing ever since she could walk. For Alisha, racing was a way she could be more like her mom.
“It’s fun watching my mom race and it’s cool to start to be like her and work with horses,” Alisha said. “I love doing it.”
Alisha’s mom Desirae said their family just has a need for speed. When it comes to speed, Alisha doesn’t seem to mind it at all. In 2020, Alisha said she was able to win her first saddle and breastplate, as well as $30,000. She decided to put that money into her horses, their health, and a college savings fund.
“I see myself doing [barrel racing] my whole life,” Alisha said. “I also want to be a vet and try to do both. I want to work with all animals and keep them healthy and save a lot of animals’ lives.”
For now, Alisha will continue to work with her horses.
“My favorite part is just working with the horses and having them know that you’re trying hard and they work hard with you,” she said. “It has its ups and downs but I’ve learned that if I do bad, it’s okay and I can try again. It’s teamwork with a horse and you have to have a partner that you connect with and love. It’s really fun.”
She recently started doing futurity races, or races where the horse is five years old or younger and has never competed for money, prizes or points before Dec. 1 of the previous year, according to World Championship Barrel Racing. Horses have one year of eligibility before they’re no longer considered futurity.
“I was pretty nervous when we first put her on a futurity colt,” Desirae said. “With futurity, it requires a confident rider and she proved me.”
Desirae said she started riding as a jockey, which is what got her in the Wheeler family. Desirae is married to Scott Wheeler and together they have three children. She said that her family has horses in their bloodline and that after her mom suggested barrel racing when Desirae was 19, she was hooked.
Although Scott didn’t grow up with rodeoing, he did grow up around horses while ranching with his father, Dave Wheeler. Horses run in the family.
“She’s quite talented,” Dave said. “She’s got a lot of horse-sense and with people, you can tell if they’ve got it or they don’t, and she’s got it.”
Dave said Alisha’s family has created a great team and that he’s tremendously proud of all they’ve accomplished. He continued, saying that he remembers putting Alisha on horses as a young girl and leading her around the mountain and cattle.
“I hope I’ve had a little piece in the horse part but her mom is very professional and her dad makes sure she’s well taken care of,” he said. “How you’re raised means a lot and her parents have worked hard.”
Desirae stated that it’s been unreal to watch Alisha compete and win so much money, which Alisha has started to invest and save for her future.
“I’m serious when I say our family really does have the need for speed; it’s been so emotional to watch Alisha race now,” she said. “I’m a super proud mom and it’s unreal how much she’s been able to win. This was our first year going to Texas and I think she’s hooked. I think she’ll want to go to college there or to a vet school in Montana, but Texas is hard to beat. She loves the warm weather and being able to ride year-round.”
Desirae said the best part of barrel racing is the community of it. According to Desirae, everyone, while competitive, is kind and just wants you to do your best.
“Lots of local have encouraged me and also Alisha and they’re all on your team,” she stated. “It’s not that they’re not competitive, but they make sure to root for you and not just themselves.”
Desirae concluded, saying that she and Alisha have a pretty good partnership going in barrel racing.