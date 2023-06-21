13 CFD firefighters graduate from Fire Fighter 1 certification course

Graduates and their two instructors pose at Central Fire District prior to graduation ceremony. Pictured from left to right are: Cody Thornton, Daniel Wood, Hannah Simmons, Ashton Davis, Baylee Majors, Brody Shaffer, Bryce Packer, Steven Burtenshaw, Tate Myers, Matthew Brockbank, Aubrey Homburg, Kassidy Shaffer, Ember Mendoza, Samuel Corey, and Greg Bastien.
Thirteen full time and volunteer firefighters from across Central Fire District graduated from CFD’s first concentrated Fire Fighter 1 academy on June 15 during a ceremony held at Station 1 in Rigby.
Some full-time firefighters, but mostly volunteers who have been with CFD for less than five years, completed the course which allows them to move forward and test for their basic fire-fighting certification, which Assistant Fire Chief Nic White stated will take place on June 21 and 23.
“They will have a written and hands-on portion of the test,” White explained, “hands-on like placing ladders, rolling and pulling hose, to show they really understood what they learned.”
Previously, captains at each CFD station have had monthly trainings on the same course material to prepare their firefighters for the certification test, White said. However, this is the first time CFD has held an academy which focused on intense learning of the material in an approximately two-month time frame.
The course was led by one of CFD’s senior full-time firefighters, Cody Thornton, and firefighting EMS volunteer Greg Bastien. Various other volunteers helped teach the course material, as well, White said.
“It went great. We couldn’t have asked for a better group of people,” Thornton said prior to the graduation ceremony. “Doing an academy like this is no small deal. It takes a lot hours, at a minimum it’s an 120 hour course.”
Thornton explained the course took place every Monday and Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. This, he said, included any holidays which may have fallen on those days.
As this was the first course of its kind at CFD, some of the hardest points to figure out were logistics, Thornton said; they had to figure out how to run the course, what course material was essential and which required more time.
“It’s a learning curve, for sure,” he said.
White was able to find a burn house for the academy to utilize, a real house where the students were able to gain hands-on experience in search and rescue as well as real burning scenarios, Bastien said.
“I think that was a huge benefit to the class,” he stated.
Class lead, Hannah Simmons, stated all of the items covered during the close were particularly helpful to her during real fires following the courses which covered them. Everything from PPE drills to ladder throws were able to help students in real-life situations.
“I remember thinking, ‘hey, that was really helpful. I’m glad we went over that,’” she said.
CFD chose to hold this academy, White stated, as they thought it would not only be a value to the fire district, but to their personnel by giving them access to the knowledge and experience needed to be greater assets in the world of firefighting.
Some graduates, according to White, are already full-time firefighters. Others, he said, will continue to volunteer or they may apply for full-time positions in the district when the need for more full-timers arises. In the meantime, he explained, possession of this nationally recognized certification will make them marketable firefighters wherever they choose to go.
“We plan to hold more of these academies,” White said. “We see the value in it and would like to continue. Maybe annually or semi-annually.”
