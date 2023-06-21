13 CFD firefighters graduate from Fire Fighter 1 certification course

Graduates and their two instructors pose at Central Fire District prior to graduation ceremony. Pictured from left to right are: Cody Thornton, Daniel Wood, Hannah Simmons, Ashton Davis, Baylee Majors, Brody Shaffer, Bryce Packer, Steven Burtenshaw, Tate Myers, Matthew Brockbank, Aubrey Homburg, Kassidy Shaffer, Ember Mendoza, Samuel Corey, and Greg Bastien. 

 EDNA GRANT / The Jefferson Star

Thirteen full time and volunteer firefighters from across Central Fire District graduated from CFD’s first concentrated Fire Fighter 1 academy on June 15 during a ceremony held at Station 1 in Rigby.

Some full-time firefighters, but mostly volunteers who have been with CFD for less than five years, completed the course which allows them to move forward and test for their basic fire-fighting certification, which Assistant Fire Chief Nic White stated will take place on June 21 and 23.


