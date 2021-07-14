Jeff Stokes and Quinn Young, representatives for Young and Young Livestock LLC located in Wendell, ID, presented a proposal of an 18 lot subdivision during the Jefferson County Planning and Zoning meeting on July 7.
According to Planning and Zoning Administrator Kevin Hathaway, the preliminary plat was recommended to move forward. A preliminary plat is a step on the way to being finalized.
Stokes proposed an 18 lot subdivision that will have 18, 1.5 acre lots that will be R-1 single-family homes. There will also be a fifteen acre lot and a 49 acre lot that will be used for agricultural purposes that surround the subdivision. There are approximately 88 acres in total.
Hathaway stated the commissioners recommended three major elements before the preliminary plat could move forward. They need to do a Level 1 Nutrient Pathogen (N1) study, reconfigure the roads to accommodate emergency vehicles and have a cul-de-sac, and have a more detailed description on the irrigation for the parcels.
According to Hathaway, the planning and zoning commission thinks the plan is well designed. It is much more desirable to have a subdivision with agricultural ground surrounding it.
Hathaway stated there were four or five people that spoke either neutral or against the subdivision, but Young & Young Livestock LLC provided a rebuttal to those comments for the commissioners.
“Once they have done the things that we asked them, then they can come back and present to us with their final plat,” said Hathaway. “Then it will be presented to the county commissioners and the can either approve it, send it back with requirements, or deny it.”