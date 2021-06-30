S&H LLC was approved to annex 60 acres into the city during the June 17 Rigby City Council meeting. The proposal is for 134 single family homes and 64 multi-family homes. These homes will be located on 356 N 3800 E.
Kurt Roland of Eagle Rock Engineering in Idaho Falls represented the developers of S&H LLC during the meeting.
Roland stated the 60 acre project has a six acre piece where the R-2 homes will be along with greenspace. Three acres, or 53%, of the six acres will be greenspace.
“The plat we have is just the two section for annexation and zoning,” said Mayor Jason Richardson. “the one would be R-1 and the other would be R-2. However, the plat is still subject to change.”
Mayor Richardson asked Roland what zone the eastern part of the parcel that butts against Cedar Meadows is.
Roland stated he believed it was R-1. Just the center piece is going to be R-2. He does not know exactly how fast the housing will fill. Roland stated the way the housing is going right now, probably two to three years.
Mayor Richardson pointed out on the Cedar Meadows side, there are apartment buildings on the south side of Cedar Meadows that butts up against this proposed property.
Roland stated they will not being doing anay apartments on this property.
The meeting was then opened to public comment.
Ryan Day, a resident of Rigby, stated he was neutral.
“I’m all for annexation of the property,” said Day. “I think the city is gonna grow and we need to do smart growth.”
Day stated with the growth being constructed, there should be people onsight inspecting; checking for compaction in the trenches, it needs to be done right.
“I think we’ve seen some problems on the other side of town with trenching and stuff and pipelines and insulation gone wrong,” said Day.
Day stated he is for the annexation, but he is against the zone change.
According to Day, that side of town in that area has a fairly high density of multi-family housing already.
“I think that’s probably the densest part of housing in Rigby,” said Day. “I know that they’ve said this is townhomes, and I’m not against apartments, but if this is just a ploy to say we’re gonna sell them as townhomes but we’re actually gonna sell them as apartments, that’s baiting and switching.”
Day also stated when they get to construction, he thinks they should be able to build from the county road and not haul the material through the subdivision.
“There is way too much construction traffic going on in that neighborhood right now,” said Day.
Kurt Roland was on the list to speak, but declined.
Heather Thompson, who works for S&H LLC, stated she has been through the meetings with Rigby Planning and Zoning.
“When we looked at this property, we looked at it so that we could hit multiple income families,” said Thompson. “Where we could provide housing opportunities for all different levels of income.”
According to Thompson, they made changes to the homes on the north and east side from R-2 to R-1 so the R-2 homes couldn’t expand in future developments, as well as making changes to road requirements.
Thompson stated they can’t control if a single family home turns into a rental eventually, but there will be very high end, nice townhomes that will be affordable but more difficult to rent out because of their price point.
“As developers, we are excited to be in Rigby and to have a long-term relationship with the city,” Thompson said.
The council unanimously approved to plat the property according to the plan with R-1 surrounding the R-2 in the middle with three acres of green space on the R-2 portion.
The motion was then retracted and pubic comment was reopened to discuss the site design.
Day then spoke again and stated when doing a subdivision, the council should issue permits to make sure the subdivisions meet city standards, such as with sidewalks that are compliant the Americans’ with Disabilities Act (ADA).
Mayor Richardson then stated the city recently updated their codes just a few months ago and did include ADA requirements.
Roland concluded that Day did bring up good points. The developers and engineers have to build everything per Idaho Standards Public Works Construction (ISPWC).
The motion to move forward with approving the site design as well as proposal was unanimously approved, minus Roarke Burke abstaining because he walked in late.
On Thursday, June 24, the Jefferson County Planning and Zoning council held a meeting where they approved the preliminary plat located approximately at 353 N 3800 E. The plat is proposing a 100 lot subdivision.
Jim Bernard, who was the applicant and represented J&L Holdings LLC during the meeting, proposed R-1 single family residential homes.
According to Jefferson County Planning and Zoning Director Kevin Hathaway the developers need to do a traffic study, a Nutrient Pathogen Level 2 (NP2) study and water preparation in case of a fire. These need to be done before it can be given to the Jefferson County Commissioners to either approve or deny.
Hathaway stated the newly adopted ordinances for plating subdivisions that requires a traffic study and NP2 study to be done in order to move forward with a subdivision.
According to Hathaway, he did send over the plat plan to Jefferson Joint School Dist. #251 so they are aware of what is coming.
Hathaway stated the next meeting will happen depending on when J&L Holdings LLC will complete their required items. Once they resubmit, then the planning and zoning council will determine whether they provided enough information so they can move forward with the final plat or not.