The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners moved to reallocate the public safety communications project from American Rescue Plan Act funds to the Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Fund, of which the county has at this point received $160,544.

According to Emergency Management Coordinator Rebecca Squires at the April 3 Board of Commissioners meeting, none of the LATCF funding had yet been allocated, and although she had considered it as part of the ARPA funds, it is in fact, a different fund with a separate reporting process.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.