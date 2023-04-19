The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners moved to reallocate the public safety communications project from American Rescue Plan Act funds to the Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Fund, of which the county has at this point received $160,544.
According to Emergency Management Coordinator Rebecca Squires at the April 3 Board of Commissioners meeting, none of the LATCF funding had yet been allocated, and although she had considered it as part of the ARPA funds, it is in fact, a different fund with a separate reporting process.
“What I would like to do is take a smaller project out of ARPA and assign it to LATCF,” Squires said, “so that I can do the reporting more accurate on that.”
The Public Safety communications upgrades had been budgeted to take $150,390 from ARPA funds, according to the ARPA sheet Squires provided for the board at the meeting. Following her suggestion, the county would instead allocate all $160,544 received in LATCF monies to the project.
“There’s about $10,000 left, but believe me, public safety communications can spend it,” she said.
Squires stated she wanted to keep LATCF and ARPA projects separate for the sake of her reporting obligations, meaning she wanted to keep them from overlapping at all. If the communications project went over the $160,544 allocated to it, she would ask that project be supplemented through the county’s funds instead of with ARPA money.
Squires also updated the board on the ARPA fund’s current status of allocation and expenditure, ensuring she was as up to date as possible before submitting her federal report later this month.
According to her report, the county has thus far budgeted for equipment purchases in the Public Works department, including a grader, pup trailers and other trailers, totaling $428,127.69. Squires had also listed the county’s match for their LHTAC grant on Annis Highway, however the board advised to use county funds for that project.
In public safety, the county has allocated $350,000 for the purchase of a new ambulance, $200,000 for start-up of Central Fire District’s BLS ambulance, and $300,000 for the purchase of a new ambulance out in Mud Lake.
County Commissioner Scott Hancock recalled allocating at least $300,000 as a supplement to whatever grants Mud Lake Ambulance could acquire in their pursuit for a new unit. However, Hancock advised Squires the board would need to confirm whether Mud Lake received the grant they had applied for and what amount was awarded in order to adjust the allocation amount.
Squires stated they would update the amount allocated to Mud Lake ambulance upon confirming what they received in grants. She also stated they should remember the ARPA funds could also be used to equip the ambulance with all necessary items.
The report also listed two projects under Community Health and Resilience, including a $10,000 donation to the Madison Memorial Behavioral Health Wing and a $100,000 allocation to the Mud Lake Fair building.
As far as Courthouse infrastructure is concerned, what began as a proposal to build a whole building to make additional space for the various departments in the county has become two smaller projects; the completion of the annex building’s basement and the expansion of the Court’s offices.
Both projects are estimated to cost around $900,000 each. However, according to Squires, they will not know the actual amounts for these projects until the bids come in. Bidding for the basement project has commenced, and Squires reported on March 27 that she is working with the architect to finalize floor plans for the court’s expansion.
According to Squires, Jefferson County’s total ARPA allotment of $5.8 million allows them to only report on expenditures once a year, as opposed to the quarterly reporting others may have to do. Reporting is completed in April, which is why she chose to discuss the projects with the board.
Her report, shared with the board, shows there is currently $2.4 million remaining of the original amount.
