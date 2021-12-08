2021 Chariot Race results Dec 8, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Shannon Bowen/THE JEFFERSON STAR Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Chariot races returned to Rigby after a three year break on Nov. 26 and 27.Mitch Bradley helped to bring the races back, stating they had a great turnout with lots of folks in the stands. Bradley mentioned the horses ran good and the track was perfect.There wasn’t any specific team Bradley said he rooted for, he was just happy to see all of the teams show up. According to Bradley, they don’t plan on having any other chariot races for the rest of the year, but next year they hope to be able to have them every other weekend.On Sunday, the results are as follows.Race 1 was Team Horse Creek Express with Driver John Williams who won against Team Steve and Stretch with Driver Steve Newman. Race 2 was Team Nelsons Quarter Horses with Driver Tom Nelson who won against disqualified Team Cutter and Gary with Driver Gary Simpson.Race 3 was Team Children’s Inheritance with Driver Stretch Austin who won against Team Hardrock Stables with Driver Jon Simmons.Race 4 was Team T&M Jack’s Brats with Driver Jenni Clutter who won against Team Steve and Toby with Driver Toby Merritt.Race 5 was Team John Adams Ford with Driver Zak Quinton who won against Boyz Comin in Hot with Driver Tate Fonnesbeck.There were no results available for Saturdays race. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest Special Section Jefferson County Guide 2020 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. News Trending Today Smith, Branden Idaho Falls woman dies of unknown causes in cul-de-sac Powell, Richard HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Hillcrest boys basketball holds off Thunder Ridge Blurring the lines: Governing or campaigning? AARP names Idaho Falls a top place to retire Jurak, Berton 'Bert' Opinion: The Idaho Freedom Foundation demonstrates its higher education model Mitchell, Thomas Baugh, Kaye Latest e-Edition Jefferson Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.