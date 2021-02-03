The Jefferson County Commissioners with Public Works Administrator Dave Swager opened and reviewed the bids submitted by three companies for the 2021 crushing contract at their meeting Jan. 25.
Western Construction, Mickelsen Construction and Brett Price Excavating were the companies that submitted bids for the work. Total bid prices ranged from about $193,000 all the way up to over $747,000.
Western Construction’s bid was opened first and offered $50,000 for 10,000 tons of 5/8 inch aggregate base, $38,500 for 10,000 tons of 3/4 inch A aggregate base, $80,000 for 5,000 tons of Class-B Rural cover coat material, $16,000 for 2,000 tons of cinders and a mobilization cost of $37,722. The total bid price was $222,222.
Mickelsen Construction followed and had a price of $153,000 for 10,000 tons of 5/8 inch aggregate base, $153,100 for 10,000 tons of 3/4 inch A aggregate base, $312,600 for 5,000 tons of Class-B Rural cover coat material, $29,980 for 2,000 tons of cinders and a mobilization cost of $98,566.29. The total cost came out to $747,346.29.
Brett Price Excavating was opened last and had a cost of $45,000 for 10,000 tons of 5/8 inch aggregate base, $37,500 for 10,000 tons of 3/4 inch A aggregate base, $88,750 for 5,000 tons of Class-B Rural cover coat material, $19,000 for 2,000 tons of cinders and a mobilization cost of $2,500. Their total bid price landed at $192,750.
Brett Price Excavating was then named as the apparent low bidder, with Walrath stating it will take between one and two weeks to complete the contract documents and present it to the company.
According to Walrath, the county aims to accepts bids for the crushing contract each year and the material will be at the Crystal pit.