Rigby High School FFA took first place for Soil Evaluation. Pictured L to R: Mack Poole from Rigby, Teagan Hanson from West Jefferson, Tobee Holman, Blyss Miller both from Rigby, and Mack Rigby from West Jefferson.
Rigby High School students gathered at the Justin Place — farm in Mud Lake for the annual Soil & Range Judging event on Sept. 21.
According to a release put out by Linda Patterson of the Jefferson Soil & Water Conservation Dist., high school students competed in identifying characteristics of soil such as depth, permeability, texture, and suitability for uses as field or homesite. Range students competed in plant identification, habitat evaluation, stock number and management recommendations.
Individuals with high scores in Land & Soils evaluation were: First Place — Mack Poole (Rigby HS), Second Place — Teagan Hansen (WJHS), Third Place — Tobee Homan (Rigby HS), Fourth Place — Blyss Miller (Rigby HS), and Fifth Place — Mack Rigby (WJHS).
Team results for Soil Evaluation were: First Place — Rigby High School, Second Place — West Jefferson High, and Third Place — Ririe High School.
Range evaluation individual results were: First Place — Andrew Sharp (WJHS), Second Place — Elyse Thomas (Rigby HS), Third Place — Hayden Griffeth (Rigby HS), Fourth Place — Ember Mendoza (Rigby HS), and Fifth Place — Kayda Hickman (Rigby HS).
Team results for Range Evaluation were: First Place — Rigby High School, Second Place — West Jefferson High School , and Third Place — Rigby Middle School.
Advisors to the evaluation teams are Lex Godfrey, Robert Hale, and Casey Sanders at Rigby High School, Jake Landon at Ririe High School, Don Bird at West Jefferson High School and Austin Davis at Rigby Middle School. Those who helped to set up were Justin Place -, NRCS, BLM, and Jefferson Soil & Water Conservation District.