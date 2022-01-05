The Jefferson Star is taking a look at stories through 2021 that marked milestones, accomplishments, changes and cases that took place in Jefferson and Clark Counties over the last year.
January
In the Jan. 6 edition of The Jefferson Star, a couple, Kayla McCabe and her fiancé Sean McNiel found a gentleman, 47-year-old Brent J. Merrell, hiding in the backseat of their car. Merrell was charged with Unlawful Entry and was issued a misdemeanor. Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson had stated Merrell was in a car accident and most likely hid in their vehicle as he fled from the scene.
In the Jan. 13 edition of The Jefferson Star, Covid caused a disruption in the supply chain for many businesses, in which an Anheuser-Busch plant experienced shortage in aluminum cans, but an increase in demand. The Brewers Association posted in July 2020 that over the last several years, aluminum cans have become the majority packaging for craft brewers as well as well as for manufacturers of soft drinks, seltzers, waters, coffees, kombuchas, energy drinks, wines and cocktails and other beverages.
In the Jan. 20 edition of The Jefferson Star, Madison High School seniors presented to the Jefferson County Commissioners about improving the safety on Heise Rd. Sidney Parker was driving home from work when her car slid off the road and ejected her from the vehicle. The students wanted the commissioners to consider a guardrail. Commissioner Scott Hancock stated they were going to improve the safety on Heise Rd.
In the Jan. 27 edition of The Jefferson Star, Governor Brad Little informed the public that Idaho residents began receiving the Covid-19 vaccine. Little stated the emergency declaration at the time enabled the health care access to be increased, but did not take individuals rights away. According to Idaho’s official coronavirus website, about 69,000 people had received at least one dose of the vaccine as of Jan. 22, 2021.
February
In the Feb. 3 edition of The Jefferson Star, Mayor Jason Richardson wanted to be the sole liaison for the Rigby City Police Department, but several city council members expressed concern of the decision. Richardson stated his interests were going to be focused the police department. Council member Aliza King stated she was disappointed and was passionate about working with the police department.
In the Feb. 10 edition of The Jefferson Star, The Rigby High School 2019-2020 yearbook, titled “The Iliad,” took first place in the American Scholastic Press Association’s national competition. Yearbooks are rated on their presentation, page design, photography, structure and creativity, with the highest possible score being 1,000 points. Rigby walked away with 900 points earning them first place. Advisor Michael Feik said, though it’s like a full-time job just doing yearbook, seeing the students hard work pay off is worth it.
In the Feb. 17 edition of The Jefferson Star, Jefferson County Commissioners heard comments about updating the subdivision ordinance during their Feb. 8 meeting. Jim Bernard asked the commissioners to reverse their decision on approving the subdivision ordinance because there was no public input given and Covid was going on. Hancock informed Bernard they weren’t in violation because the hearing was not on amendments. The commissioners discussed the items in the subdivision ordinance were placed there in order to look more closely at properties in the future and not just the present.
In the Feb. 24 edition of The Jefferson Star, National FFA (Future Farmers of America) Week is being celebrated around Jefferson and Clark Counties as groups hold events and competitions surrounding the week aimed at celebrating the impact FFA has on its members. The Advisory Activities were 30 minute activities that took place during the school day. Students were able to experience portions of Vet Science, Ag. Sales, Floriculture and Food Science.
March
In the March 3 edition of The Jefferson Star, Jefferson County Commissioners approved of a 90 moratorium on Feb. 22. The Planning and Zoning office and Planning and Zoning Commission presented the need for a moratorium until the ordinance is revised and adopted again. Planning and Zoning Administrator Kevin Hathaway gave some background information and stated that there were some problems in the way the ordinance had initially been approved by commissioners and that with a hearing coming up to accept comments, changes were most likely going to be made to the ordinance. Following the commissioners’ decision to set a hearing for March 1, Hancock said that while the county fulfilled their legal obligations, people believed they didn’t have a say in the ordinance.
In the March 10 edition of The Jefferson Star, during the Rigby City Council meeting on March 4, the council discussed changes to the city code. Planning and Zoning Administrator Ione Hansen stated the city had looked into updating their regulations. Hansen said that the updates will accompany the updated Comprehensive Plan as well as updates that have happened at the state level of Idaho code. The amendments were solely a discussion at the March 4 meeting and no action items were taken on changes to the code.
In the March 17 edition of The Jefferson Star, Alisha Wheeler, an 11-year-old from Idaho Falls, says she’s been barrel racing ever since she could walk. For Alisha, racing was a way she could be more like her mom. Alisha’s mom Desirae said their family just has a need for speed. When it comes to speed, Alisha doesn’t seem to mind it at all. In 2020, Alisha said she was able to win her first saddle and breastplate, as well as $30,000. She decided to put that money into her horses, their health, and a college savings fund. Alisha’s family has created a great team that her dad, Dave, is tremendously proud of and all they’ve accomplished.
In the March 31 edition of The Jefferson Star, softball started heating up for high schools in the area. Rigby girls saw nothing but wins their first three games. Coach Doug Stevenson of the Ririe girls softball team said the team was looking good and he’s proud of how new players have improved throughout the course of their practices over the last several weeks. West Jefferson’s softball team also won their first three games, stating they had a bright future for the season.
April
In the April 7 edition of The Jefferson Star, During the Rigby City Library Board meeting, Northwest Farm Credit Services presented the board with a check for $2,500. Various groups can apply for Rural Grants and matching funds through in-kind donations and volunteer time.
In the April 14 edition of The Jefferson Star, Will Jenson, an engineer from Rigby, Jorelle McClellan, a realtor and developer in Rigby, Brent Tolman from Rigby Urban Renewal and Economic Development, and Melissa Dean, a Rigby resident who lost a friend last year as they were out walking, attended the meeting with a presentation on further recreational development in the county in the form of walking paths that would eventually connect Madison, Jefferson and Bonneville counties.
In the April 21 edition of The Jefferson Star, Paul F. Jones was 10 years old at a Las Vegas Stars baseball game where he first got a pack of baseball cards. Jones, the son of Barry and Lorraine, has autism and according to Barry, he was standing as still as a statue, not asking for autographs on his cards like the other kids at the game. Paul was named a Guinness World Record holder in 2008 for having over 500,000 cards, which has grown significantly since then.
In the April 28 edition of The Jefferson Star, Marvin Fielding from Keller Associates presented the results of the Nuvoda trial at the Rigby Wastewater Treatment Plant to the Rigby City Council. The council moved to accept the purchase of a royalty free agreement with Nuvoda for $587,689. Although the option approved by the council was the most expensive, there’s the chance that the improvements will last longer than what the city is required. Fielding’s presentation stated the Nuvoda system reduced some but not all of the ammonia.
May
In the May 5 edition of The Jefferson Star, Menan resident Daniel Hendrickson, was charged with two counts of Video Voyeurism by Installing or Permitting the Use of Imaging Device Without Mutual Consent and five counts of Child Sexual Abuse by Making Photographic or Electronic Recording or a Minor Under 16 YOA. According to court documents, Hendrickson installed or permitted the use of installation of a WYZE wireless camera in the sole bathroom of a house without the consent of other occupants of the house. The probable cause affidavit states that Hendrickson’s wife located a WYZE camera in the only fully functioning bathroom of the residence located in Jefferson County.
In the May 12 edition of The Jefferson Star, Rigby Middle School experienced a shooting by a sixth grade female student on May 6. Three victims were treated for non-life threatening extremity gunshot wounds at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, with Trauma Director Dr. Michael Lemon stating that the adult victim had already been treated and released the same day and that they would continue to monitor the two pediatric patients. Prosecuting Attorney Mark Taylor had stated they would be filing the appropriate charges, which could include three accounts of attempted murder.
In the May 19 edition of The Jefferson Star, Travis Smith was first diagnosed with Covid on July 25 of 2020, and even after ten months he still felt the long-term side effects of Covid. For eight months, Smith said he also struggled with fatigue and shortness of breath – things he’d never struggled with before. Smith wanted to create a group where fellow COVID long-haulers in Idaho could find support, and discuss aspects of their side effects, treatments and medications. The primary mission of the group is to provide support. The Idaho COVID Long Haulers Facebook group is specifically for Idaho-based long haulers and Smith said people are welcome to join just for support or they’re welcome to reach out and get involved in the workload.
In the May 26 edition of The Jefferson Star, Bonnie Brown of Terreton participated in the fifth annual Bryce Canyon Mule Days in southern Utah from May 5 to May 8, taking home the title of Champion in Mule Team Penning. Bonnie and her husband Joe took their donkeys Bunny and Daisy down to southern Utah to attend the event for the second time. Bonnie stated that she plans to attend the Bryce Canyon Mule Days again. When it comes to the competition – “It gets in your blood so maybe I’ll go and do it again next year.”
June
In the June 2 edition of The Jefferson Star, the Rigby Farmer’s Market and a coffee stand were approved to move to Scotty’s South Park for the summer. Carrie Monson, who runs the Farmer’s Market, she charges vendors $50 to be a part of the market. They held the market every Wednesday and went through the beginning of September. The coffee shop opened June 1 and will be in the park until the end of August or the beginning of September.
In the June 9 edition of The Jefferson Star, female veterans of Jefferson County were commemorated during the Memorial Day Services held on May 31. The six women that were at the service were Bailey Marion, Simone Stoumbaugh, Roni Sopalski, Kelly Wilson, Babe Edwards and Catherine Howze-Hansink. Each woman at the service was presented with a bouquet of flowers as Vaughn Ball, a Marine, saluted the women as a way of honoring them, from one service member to another. Blair Moncur, Chairman of the Ririe Shelton Cemetery District Board of Trustees stated that the service itself was extremely well received by the community.
In the June 16 edition of The Jefferson Star, The Rigby City Council held a Special Work Meeting June 9 to discuss the amendment to the Wastewater Treatment Plant funds. The original budget was for $13 million. However, with the expansion of the project, including the engineering, the new total is around $23 million. According to Plant Operator Scott Humphries, the Nuvoda system successfully brought down ammonia levels at the treatment plant, but not enough. The Nuvoda project reduced the current amount of ammonia to acceptable ranges, but when we stressed it, it finally failed, so it won’t last 20 years. The plant is required to meet a certain ammonia level as set by the Environmental Protection Agency.
In the June 23 edition of The Jefferson Star, Rigby City Council discussed a 10% pay increase across the board for city employees. According to Council member Doug Burke, the council was never going to take things out of the department heads hands, the council is just here to find the money and to see where it fits in the budget. Council member Nichole Weight stated she had no interest in going over this. She thinks it should go to the department heads.
July
In the July 7 edition of The Jefferson Star, Jefferson Joint School Dist. #251 held their budget meeting in June, in which Business manager Bryce Bronson stated the first federal fund, which the school will receive next school year, is the American Rescue Plan. It will be received in two allocation, with a total of around $4.5 million, with 20% addressed to learning loss. The first allocation is $2,418,500, plus $604,625 for learning loss. The second allocation is for $1,209,250 plus $302,312 for learning loss.
In the July 14 edition of The Jefferson Star, West Jefferson Middle School student Bella Spencer has been selected to compete in the Junior Olympics in Houston, Texas on Saturday, July 31, through August 7. Bella stated this was her first year competing in the Junior Olympics. She competed in the 1500 M and the 800 M. According to Bella, her fastest 1500 M is 5:09, and her fastest 800 M is 2:27. When asked about one of the biggest lessons she’s learned, Bella stated to always think positive and do good before your race; just don’t think about the down, think about the up.
In the July 21 edition of The Jefferson Star, Lewisville made history during their city council meeting on July 14 by approving a ten lot subdivision to be annexed. The subdivision is located on the NW corner of Lewisville on 500 N and 3400 E. Judd stated the plat is designed where there will be large homes on plots ranging from plot sizes of 2.5 acres to 5.5 acres. The developers walked around and talked to the residents and the residents said they didn’t like the idea of one acre parcels so the developers designed it to larger with the urban-type feel.
In the July 28 edition of The Jefferson Star, Lewisville resident, retired United States Marine Roy McCarthy, presented a memorial in Tautphaus Park in Idaho Falls on July 23 to memorialize the pilots who served in the United States Military. McCarthy stated he came up with the idea to use an airplane tail as a memorial to military naval pilots when he and his wife, Diane, decided to try and go find the wreckage of a 1973 A-6 Intruder. McCarthy chose to paint one side of the tail in a yellow and green pattern, which is in remembrance of the plane that was lost in the Sawtooth Mountains in 1980. A young pilot, Lt. Frank Edwards, and his navigator, LTJG Michael Carpenter, were training in February on a clear day when they most likely got into a steep valley and just couldn’t get out and ran into the mountainside; both died on impact.
August
In the Aug. 4 edition of The Jefferson Star, During the Jefferson County Commissioner meeting on July 26, the commissioners signed a resolution approving and authorizing the execution of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the city of Hamer to share jurisdiction. According to the memorandum, the county agrees to provide police and law enforcement services within Hamer’s city limits, as well as provide road and bridge maintenance.
In the Aug. 11 edition of The Jefferson Star, Rawley Johnson, eighteen-year-old graduate of Ririe High School and son of Kate and Jared Johnson, competed in the National High School Finals Rodeo that was held in Nebraska this year. Rawley competed in Bull Riding and placed fourth in the nation. Rawley didn’t stop there, however. He went on to compete in the World Famous Preston Night Rodeo in Preston, Idaho, where he placed third in bull-riding. Rawley then went on to compete in Chief Joseph Days Rodeo in Joseph, Ore., where he was unfortunately bucked off.
In the Aug. 18 edition of The Jefferson Star, A high speed chase occurred on Aug. 11, around 6:15 p.m., that started in Madison County and ended in Menan. The suspect in the case has been identified as Vincent Hill of Menan. Chief of Police Shane Turman stated one of his officers, who was on his way back to Rexburg from a training in Idaho Falls, noticed a red pickup enter onto Highway 20 from the overpass, near the Menan/Lorenzo bridge, headed north. According to Turman, it is believed Hill was waving beer cans out the window, as well as flipping off the officers while racing down the streets.
In the Aug. 25 edition of The Jefferson Star, the Women’s Suffrage movement officially started in July of 1848. Women all across the United States marched to the drum of women’s freedoms. The United States approved the 19th Amendment on June 4, 1919, and was officially ratified in Aug. of 1920. Because of Covid, the 100 year celebration had to wait until 2021. Dr. Andrea Radke-Moss, who is a Women’s History historian, and Hannalore Hein, who is a State Historian for the Idaho State Historical Society and has been in the capacity for two years shared their thoughts on Women’s Suffrage and it’s importance to America.
September
In the Sept. 1 edition of The Jefferson Star, On Friday, Aug. 27, a monument was unveiled to the public in honor of former Rigby High School football star and NFL Hall of Famer Larry Wilson at the Rigby High School football field. Larry Wilson Jr. then gave his remarks on his father, stating his parents were so proud to be from Rigby. Rigby shaped their lives and made them who they were. Jefferson Joint School Dist. #251 Superintendent Chad Martin opened the memorial services with his remarks, stating that Wilson’s achievements at the school and beyond are something students can look up to and admire.
In the Sept. 8 edition of The Jefferson Star, Weston Davis, an attorney for Nelson Hall Parry Tucker, PLLC, was approved to be the Deputy Prosecutor for Clark County by the commissioners during the commissioner meeting that was held Aug. 9. Clark County Prosecuting attorney Craig Simpson stated he is needing another person to help with forfeiture cases. According to Simpson, there are forfeiture actions that Simpson doesn’t feel he is an expert in, and so he felt the need to hire someone that could do those kinds of cases confidently.
In the Sept. 15 edition of The Jefferson Star, Fred Cordell Taylor, 65, of Jefferson County, was indicted on Sept. 1. to the District Court of Idaho and is being charged with one count of felony infamous crime against nature, which carries a sentence of no less than 5 years and/or a $50,000 fine; and one count of felony forcible sexual penetration by a foreign object, which carries a sentence up to life and/or a $50,000 fine.
In the Sept. 22 edition of The Jefferson Star, Carl and Nessie Zitlau, of the Zitlau Valley Farm and the Granite Creek Ranch, received the Idaho Century Farm Award and the Idaho Century Ranch Award. These awards honor and recognize families that have continuously owned and actively farmed or ranched the same land their ancestors did 100 years ago or more. Carl and Nessie have both put their life’s work into the farm and ranch.
October
In the Oct. 6 edition of The Jefferson Star, In the morning of Thursday, Sept. 21, a young girl was found distressed in the bathroom with a gun by the Rigby Middle School’s resource officer. Sheriff Steve Anderson stated the girl is currently being held at 3B in Bonneville County. A press release put out by the Jefferson Joint School Dist. #251 stated backpacks will no longer be allowed at Rigby Middle School, Farnsworth Middle School, and both Rigby and Jefferson High Schools, which is effective immediately. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department also released a statement, stating there was no shots fired or injuries to any other students during the incident.
In the Oct. 13 edition of The Jefferson Star, Graham Walker Schanz has recently become an internet sensation after announcing for Taysom Hill, the quarterback for the New Orleans Saints, and former football player for the BYU Cougars, along with other famous sports players and teams. He was given the opportunity to begin his announcing career this past March, 2021 by his uncle Adam. According to Graham, he wants to keep announcing. Graham says he wants to be as good as Tony Parks, who announces for the Salt Lake City Bees and Jazz, and Bruce Buffer, who announces for the UFC, among other things.
In the Oct. 20 edition of The Jefferson Star, according to documents provided by Idaho Counties Risk Management Program (ICRMP), Rigby City Police Chief Sam Tower is being accused of misappropriating funds that were raised during a fundraiser in 2020 by Officer Alfred Hannabach of the Rigby Police Department. Hannabach alleged he had been demoted by Tower because he accused Tower of misappropriating funds.
In the Oct. 27 edition of The Jefferson Star, after a careful review of developments in the Jesse Gentle case—including new information regarding the circumstances surrounding the killing of Mr. Sorensen, the testimony of the lay witness at the preliminary hearing, and the evidence that the State would be able to get admitted at trial—the State amended the charge against Gentle to voluntary manslaughter. Voluntary manslaughter is the unlawful killing of a human being upon a sudden quarrel or heat of passion.
November
In the Nov, 3 edition of The Jefferson Star, Paul Ziel, who was the legal counsel retained by Jefferson County to look into the 465 N issue, relayed his findings to the county commissioners during their meeting on Oct. 25 that 465 N should remain a private road. There were two subdivisions, one built in 1978 and one built in 1984; the one built in 1984 was never approved. According to Ziel’s information, he noted the variance granted in 1978 now served 12 lots and became a thoroughfare, which he believes was not originally intended. Ziel did not recommend doing anything different than what had been done in the past.
In the Nov. 10 edition of The Jefferson Star, Jefferson Joint School Dist. #251 has been in discussions with the Jefferson County commissioners regarding building a new middle school that would accommodate roughly 1,200 students for the past several months. The property is located between 4000 E and 4100 E and 200 N. Superintendent Chad Martin stated their school district has grown by approximately 6% in the past year, which is far more than they’ve increased in the past 20 years.
In the Nov. 17 edition of The Jefferson Star, The FDA approved for children ages 5 and up to be able to receive the Covid vaccination, starting Oct. 29. With the FDA’s approval for children ages 5 and up to now get vaccinated, there have been parents who have been looking to get their children protected, according to Nurse Manager Nikki Sayer, who works for Eastern Idaho Public Health. According to Sayer, in all of the counties in Idaho, it seems parents are excited to bring their kids in and get them vaccinated. Sayer hopes in the long run, it will help to keep children in school and be healthy.
In the Nov. 24 edition of The Jefferson Star, Clark County hires their newest clerk, Camille Messick. Messick was sworn into office on Nov. 22 by the Clark County Commissioners. Messick is the third Clark County Clerk during 2021. When asked about the position and her understanding of it, Messick said she understands what is being asked of her. Messick mentioned she has talked with past clerks for Clark County and understands it’s a big deal and she will need to be patient with herself as she learns.
December
In the Dec. 1 edition of The Jefferson Star, The Rigby Police Department announced they are welcoming Dr. Joe Englanoff, Royce Gracie, Khonry Gracie, and Daryl Williams to the department as reserve officers from the Crimes Against Children foundation. Tower stated the reserve offices will come up for trainings, but will not be staying in Rigby. They will be a part of the department for as long as they would like to be.
In the Dec. 8 edition of The Jefferson Star, Jefferson Joint School Dist. #251 is considering doing a four day school week, with a half a day being for students who need extra help and the other half of the day for teachers to have time to catch up. Martin mentioned that one of the reasons they are looking into doing a four day school week is because of the recent shootings that happened at Rigby Middle School. Martin stated kids are struggling mentally and it’s reflective in their school work and behaviors.
In the Dec. 15 edition of The Jefferson Star, Alexis Hutchings of Terreton competed in the Las Vegas Tuffest Jr. Rodeo World Championships. Hutchings participates in barrel racing, pull-bending, rope tying, breakaway and team roping when she is in a rodeo. Alexis placed 13 in the 15 and under goat-tying competition. Alexis competed in three other events: nineteen and under girls barrel racing, nineteen and under goat-tying and fifteen and under girls breakaway.
In the Dec. 29 edition of The Jefferson Star, Dillon Butikofer, a Rigby resident, reportedly killed his 3-month-old son by shaking him has signed a plea agreement to plead guilty to a charge of voluntary manslaughter. As part of the plea agreement, which was entered on Dec. 9, Butikofer waived his right to a preliminary hearing and a jury trial. The prosecution will argue for a sentence of 3 years fixed in prison and an indeterminate sentence of 12 years, for a potential total of 15 years. The plea agreement states Butikofer will request to be sentenced to probation.