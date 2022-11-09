Results from the 2022 general election are in for both Jefferson and Clark Counties as well as state elections, bringing in a wave of Red with all Republican winners.
Jefferson County Results
Jefferson County Commissioner incumbents Scott Hancock, Dist. 2, and Roger Clark, Dist. 3, will be returning for another term on the Board of County Commissioners. Both ran unopposed.
Clerk of the District Court will be Colleen Casper Poole. County Treasurer will be Kristine Lund and County Assessor will be Jessica Roach. LaVar Summers will once again serve as County Coroner. All four offices ran unopposed.
In the City of Menan's Special Election for a budget override of $40,000 a year for the next two years, 61% of city residents voted in favor. With a majority vote, the override passes.
Clark County Results
In Clark County, all candidates ran unopposed for the offices of County Commissioner, Court Clerk, County Treasurer, County Assessor and County Coroner.
County Commissioner for Dist. 2 will be incumbent Gregory Shenton. For Dist. 3 will be incumbent MaCoy Ward.
Incumbent Camille Messick will serve as Clerk of the District Court, incumbent Lana Schwartz will continue to serve as County Treasurer, incumbent Carrie May will serve as the County Assessor and Brenda Laird will continue as County Coroner.
District 31 Results
In Legislative District 31, which encompasses both Jefferson and Clark Counties, Republican Jerald Raymond won the race for State Representative in Seat A. Raymond received 88.34% of the vote in Jefferson County against Democrat Connie Delaney.
Republican Rod Furniss beat Democrat Wayne Talmadge for State Representative in Seat B, receiving 88.6% of the vote in Jefferson County.
Incumbent State Senator Van Burtenshaw ran unopposed and will serve another term.
State Results
*All state results are accurate to 11:54 a.m. on Nov. 9 while only 43 of 44 precincts reported.
In the Race for Idaho Governor, incumbent Republican Brad Little, 60.50 beat Democrat Stephen Heidt, 20.32%, and Independent candidate Ammon Bundy, 17.16%, at 97% reporting precincts.
The office of Lieutenant Governor went to Republican Scott Bedke at 64%. He was followed by Democrat Terri Pickens Manweiler at 30% and Constitutionalist Pro-Life (A person, formerly known as Marvin Richardson) at 5%.
Incumbent Republican Mike Crapo won the seat of United States Senator this year with 60.33% of the vote state-wide. He was followed by Democrat David Roth who received 28% of the state vote.
United States Representative for District 2 went to Incumbent Republican Mike Simpson at 63% of the vote state-wide. Democrat Wendy Norman followed at 36%.
In the Race for Idaho Secretary of State, Republican Phil McGrane beat Democrat Shawn Keenan by nearly 50%.
Republican Brandon D Woolf won the seat for State Controller with 69%, beating Democrat Diana David who received only 26%.
The seat for Idaho State Treasurer went to Republican Julie A. Ellsworth with 71%. Democrat Deborah Silver won only 28%.
Republican Raul R. Labrador won the race for Idaho Attorney General with 62.5% of the vote. Democrat Tom Arkoosh won only 37% of the state vote.
The Superintendent of Public Instruction will be Republican Debbie Critchfield, who won 69% of the vote, while Democrat Terry L. Gilbert won only 30.33%.
At 97.7% precincts reporting, Idaho Constitutional Amendment, Senate Joint Resolution 102 allowing the Legislature to call itself into special session has passed with 52% of the vote statewide.
The Idaho Advisory Question on this ballot sought approval or disapproval of the recent tax rebates of $300 and $600 for individuals and couples, which lowers the corporate tax rate and allocates state funds for public educations. As of 97% reporting precincts, 79% of Idaho Residents voted their approval.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.