Several local individuals where recognized for their contributions to the Rigby community at the Rigby Chamber of Commerce’s annual Farmer’s and Merchant’s Banquet on April 12 at the Jefferson County Fair Grounds.
Teresa Anderson, the Chamber President, hosted the evening along with Telaine Jenkins Packe with Tadd Jenkin’s Chevrolet. There was a presentation of the colors from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Honor Guard, a dinner catered by Broulim’s, and following the award ceremony, a live auction auctioneered by Kurt Coates.
Paula Maughan, with the Chamber of Commerce presented the Rigby Chamber of Commerce Scholarship Award first. The scholarship was given to Rigby High School Senior Jazlyn Porter.
Jazlyn has been involved in several athletic and scholastic pursuits throughout her four years of high school. She currently serves as Rigby High School’s Student Body President and recently qualified to participate in the National Speech Competition. Jazlyn was first runner-up in last year’s Distinguished Young Women program, winning awards in the categories of self-expression, talent, scholastic, interview, and physical fitness. She plans to either go into nursing or elementary education.
Director of Elementary Education Michele Southwick presented the Elementary Teacher of the Year award to Harwood Elementary first-grade teacher, Teresa Rodriguez.
For Rodriguez, being a teacher is a dream-come-true. She began working in Education at Richfield Elementary School in northern California, in Bonneville Joint School District 93, and in Jefferson Joint School District 251 at both Harwood and Robert’s Elementary Schools. According to Southwick, she is constantly amazed at what Rodriguez’s students accomplish in her classroom.
Director of Secondary Education Sherry Simmons presented Rigby High School teacher Lori Mecham with the Secondary Teacher of the Year Award.
Mecham has been teaching in District 251 since 2013, currently teaching in the high school’s Business Department. She teaches Graphic Design, Video Editing, Business Administration and is an advisor for Business Professionals of America. She loves working with her students and feels fortunate to be able to teach in such a supportive community.
Rigby High School Principle Bryan Lords and Assistant Principal Jeanette Hollis presented the Junior and Senior Student of the Year Awards to Mariana Rogel and Paxton Sheppard.
One of Mariana’s teachers stated that she really enjoys having Mariana in class. She is a great student who takes her class time and studies seriously. She found ways to advocate for herself and excelled in the rigorous math content. Many of Mariana’s teachers agreed that they could not think of a more deserving Junior to be recognized for their great academic achievement. Mariana holds over a 3.0 cumulative GPA.
Senior Student of the Year, Paxton Sheppard, recently placed as a state champion in debate. His speech teacher, Brock Sondrup stated his recommendation for Paxton selection as student of the year with upmost certainty. According to Sondrup, Paxton is the hardest working and most dedicated student he has ever coached. Paxton puts in countless hours of work for his success and the success of his teammates. Paxton is often found working with other students and exemplifies strong leadership.
Rigby City Mayor Richard Datwyler presented the City of Rigby Employee of the Year Award to Dave Swager.
Swager, who grew up in Rigby, has worked for the city for over 12 years. After a successful career as an accountant, Swager has been an asset to the city by maintaining the city’s budget and ensuring Rigby maintains reserves for future projects. He is very knowledgeable of the local laws and helps the city with all issues concerning policy and procedure. Swager is often found joking and pranking his fellow city employees, keeping them on their toes.
An award was available for City of Rigby Officer of the Year. The award was to be presented by Rigby Chief of Police Sam Tower. Neither Tower nor the award recipient were present.
Captain Lynn Parker with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office presented the Deputy of the Year Award to Chase Hansen
Hansen began working for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office in 2019 and currently works as a detention deputy in the Jefferson County Jail. he is said to have a positive attitude every day, even after long and difficult shifts, and always has a smile on his face. He is dependable, hardworking and an asset to his team.
Fire Chief Carl Anderson presented the Central Fire District Fire Fighter of the Year Award to Greg Bastien.
Bastien moved to Rigby from Maryland, where he worked as volunteer firefighter with several years of fire service experience. He had qualifications from the Montgomery County Fire Rescue Training Academy in Maryland, as well as Fire Service Instructor I, II and II, swift water rescue, surface water rescue, hazmat, trench rescue and Emergency Medical Technician training. He has been with Central Fire District since early 2021 and has served as a mentor for many of CFD’s personnel.
Jefferson County Farm Bureau Woman of the Year Award was presented to Jana Day.
Day is a fifth-generation farmer and rancher. She was raised in Labelle and taught to work hard, love animals and to never give up. She currently serves as the Idaho State High School Rodeo Secretary and secretaries many reining shows throughout the west. She and her family started a memorial scholarship that has helped many Jefferson County kids participate in their 4-H and FFA livestock projects.
The Veteran of the Year Award was presented by Ron Derrick with the American Legion and Roy Gibson with the Snake River Post of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. The award was presented to Evan Tibbott.
Tibbott served in the United States Air Force since 1953. During his time in the Force, Tibbott was assigned to weather school in Illinois, and after the Korean War, served in the Cold War at the Northeast Air Command which covered Labrador, Newfoundland, Canada’s Baffin Island, Greenland and Iceland. His time in the Air Force presented him with several experiences living in very cold and harsh climates. Tibbott has spent several summers as a forest lookout and perform a variety of forest jobs where he has been able to utilize his meteorological experience.
The Jefferson Soil and Water District Farmer of the Year Award was presented by James Bazil to Leon Clark.
Clark began farming at an early age due to his father owner a 90-acre farm south of Shelley in Wapello. He spent his summers pulling weeds in the potato field and picking spuds by hand in a basket and dumping them into sacks. Upon growing older, Clark rented his father’s farm in 1972 as a “good summer job” and raised a good crop of wheat which sold for $4.50 a bushel, due to great demand. This made farming seem a lot more exciting. Clark has always been involved in Public service and currently serves as Vice Chairman of the Jefferson 251 School Board, Vice Chairman of the Republican Central committee and President of the Grant Central Cemetery.
Chris Hayward, Chamber of Commerce Treasurer, presented the Community Service Award to Todd Stowell and Adam Hall with the Rigby Hot Classic Nights Car Show.
The Hot Classic Nights show has been a staple in Rigby for 18 years and includes cars, trucks, tractors, semis, boats, bikes and snowmobiles. Stowell and Hall have worked tirelessly to coordinate the event for all of these years. They first began the car show as a way to help raise money for the Senior Citizens Meals-on-Wheels program because selling hamburgers at the Fourth of July events didn’t make them much money. Hot Classic Nights continues to grow every year, with donations to Meals-on-Wheels exceeding $35,000 in the last five years.
Teresa Anderson then presented the Business of the Year Award to BJ and Richard Byram of George and Jesse’s Les Schwab Tires.
George and Jesse’s has been a Les Schwab Tire Center since 1995, but the tire shop was first established by BJ and Richard’s fathers George and Jesse Byram in 1965. They have been a family business for over fifty years. They love to give back to the community and support Rigby youth in various different ways, such their support of the 4-H program. George and Jesse’s has employees that have worked for them for 20, 30 and 40 years. They believe that the community is what it’s members make it and that the community’s success comes from the people who live in it.