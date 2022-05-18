Both contested seats remain in the possession of the incumbents for Jefferson and Clark County Commissioners Roger Clark and Gregory Shenton after the May 17 Primary Election. Now that all precincts have reported, here are the results for each county.
In Jefferson County, incumbent County Commissioner for Zone 2 Scott Hancock was uncontested and received 4,788 votes.
Incumbent County Commissioner for Zone 3, Roger Clark, beat his opponent Cathy Shurtliff for his seat. Clark received 62.74 percent of the vote with 3,316 votes. Shurtliff received 37.26 percent with 1,969 votes.
The remaining uncontested seats in the county, Clerk of the District Court Colleen Poole received 4,944 votes, County Treasurer Kristine Lund received 4,912 votes, Assessor Jessica Roach received 4,849 and Coroner LaVar Summers received 4,871 votes.
In Hamer, 88 percent of voters voted to disincorporate, electing to be governed solely by Jefferson County.
The Ririe Joint School District #252 Bonds one and two did not pass. In order to pass, the bonds needed two-thirds of the vote to be in their favor. While the majority of voters voted in favor of both bonds, there were not enough votes in their favor to pass them. Bond 1 had only 214 votes in it's favor, totaling 52.45 percent. Bond 2 had only 235 votes in its favor, with 57.46 percent.
In Clark County, incumbent County Commissioner for Zone 2 Gregory Shenton beat both of his opponents for his seat with 51.83 percent of the vote, receiving 99 votes total. Steven Gilger received only 64 votes, 33.51 percent, and Katie Cross received 28 votes, putting her at 14.66 percent.
Incumbent County Commissioner MaCoy Ward received 180 votes. His seat was uncontested.
The remaining uncontested seats in the county, Clerk of the District Court Camille Messick received 168 votes, County Treasurer Lana Schwartz received 160 votes, Assessor Carrie May received 177 votes and Coroner Brenda Laird received 177.
In the race for Republican Candidate for Idaho State Senator in District 31, Incumbent Van Burtenshaw won with 68 percent of the vote, receiving 7,209 votes. His opponent Fran Bryson received 3,310 votes.
In the race for Republican Candidate for Idaho State Representative in District 31A, incumbent Karey Hanks lost her seat to opponent Jerald Raymond who received 55.08 percent of the vote with 5,868 votes. Hanks received 4,785 votes.
The Democratic Candidate for Idaho State Representative in District 31A will be Connie Delaney, uncontested and with 312 total votes.
Incumbent Idaho State Representative for District 31B Rod Furniss beat his opponent Darnell Shipp for the Republican candidacy, receiving 62 percent of the vote and totaling 6,573 votes. Shipp received 3,902 votes, 37 percent of total voters.
The Democratic Candidate for Idaho State Representative in District 31B will be Wayne Talmadge, uncontested, with 305 total votes.