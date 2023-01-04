The Jefferson Star is taking a look through 2022 at the stories that marked milestones, accomplishments, changes and cases that took place in Jefferson and Clark Counties over the last year.
January
Chris Daniels of Rigby was arrested after reportedly trying to strangle a woman. The reporting party told Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies that Daniels was on drugs and had been drinking. The woman was found hiding in the basement with red marks around her neck and struggling to speak, according to the deputy who found her. Daniels was charged with attempted strangulation.
Rigby’s new Mayor, Richard Datwyler, was sworn into office on Jan. 6 by the Rigby City Clerk Dave Swager. Datwyler was a previous City Council member and ran for the office of Mayor in 2021, replacing former Mayor Jason Richardson.
The Roberts Fire Department was called to a shop fire located on Hwy 48 east of Roberts where they found a four-bay loafing shed fully engulfed. The responders contained the fire in approximately four hours and saved the truck shop and only one bay of the shed. A truck, car and snow plow truck were lost in the fire, as were some livestock.
Mason Rutledge of Rigby prepared for another season of professional snowmobiling competitions. Rutledge graduated Rigby High School in 2012 and started snowmobiling more and more following his two-year mission. He began marketing and gathering sponsors for his competitive career. He has competed professionally in the RMSHA hill climb circuit for the last four years and completed his first 2022 race in Geneva in February.
February
Rigby High School teachers Laron Johnson and Kerry Thomas helped senior Craig Porter organize a Holocaust event with a live speaker for the school’s Holocaust program. After five months of collaboration, the team were able to recruit Ms. Elaine Culbertson to speak on a Zoom Call to students from Rigby and Madison High School. Culbertson, herself the daughter of two Holocaust survivors, is the chair of the Pennsylvania Holocaust Education Council.
Local Rigby dads have made an effort to be more involved in the lives of students. Dads joined the “Dads on Duty” program to patrol hallways and the lunchroom after a series of gun appearances on the Rigby Middle School. The idea behind Dads on Duty came from Southwood High School in Shreveport, Louisiana as a way to deter fighting in schools. At the time of publication, only two dads were actively on duty at the school; Scott Taylor and BJ Edwards.
Rigby High School Girl’s Basketball had a strong come-back at the 5A state tournament, winning 53-40 against Idaho Falls following previous loss to Thunder Ridge at the District Championship game. The game took off with a tight start, but held the Idaho Falls to just points in the second quarter. According to Rigby Coach Todd Barber, the team definitely experienced nerves, but overcame and played a good game.
Director of Security for Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center Bart May brought a service agreement with the hospital to the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners to approve. The agreement, which had already been approved by Clark County, was to allow Deputies of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office an opportunity to work with the hospital as security in their off-hours. This would be presented to officers as a second-job of sorts, which understands the officer’s priority to respond to emergency county-calls when they come. Deputies would be required to don their ballistic gear and duty belts, which the hospital would reimburse the county for at a five-dollar-a-day rate.
March
The Clark County School District #161 Board of Trustees approved a two-year contract with part-time Superintendent Eileen Holden, changing her status to full-time Superintendent for the the following school years. Holden previously worked between Clark County Schools and Salmon School District #291. She fulfilled multiple duties in both districts, including Director of Finance and Planning and Program Evaluation for Salmon and Superintendent and High School Principal for Clark County schools. Holden stated she was delighted to move into a full-time position with the school district for the next two years.
Rigby High School seniors Caden Waddoups, Drew Dennings and Dylan Arneson took first place at Weber State University’s Automotove Scholarship Contest. This marked the first time Rigby students ever placed first at the event. The Competition took place on Feb. 25, after a highly competitive written exam for qualification. The team of three scored the second highest on the qualification exam. Each team was judged on their teamwork, professionalism, process and ability to repair a vehicle in a 15-minute timeframe. Each Rigby student was awarded with new toolboxes and tools, as well as $1,500 in scholarship money to Weber State.
Jesse Arnold, Rigby Drama instructor, shared his excitement for the school’s Spring Musical The Hunchback of Notre Dame. Arnold stated he was proud of his students who managed to meet the challenging demands of the production. They more than rose to the challenge of the music an rehearsed six days a week since returning from winter break. Leading actors Gunnar Charles, Connor Moore and Raegan Davis all reported they were glad to land challenging roles their senior year.
Clark County School District was awarded a $17,000 grant from the Upper Valley Child Advocacy Center to help update the doors at Lindy Ross Elementary School and Clark County Junior and Senior High School. The new doors would be button operated, allowing secretaries at both schools to open the doors for parents and students and utilize the security cameras to see who is at the door. The grant covered the cost for the door closers and installations while the district agreed to cover the costs for the electrical work involved.
A committee formed by Jefferson County Emergency Management Coordinator Rebecca Squires presented a proposal for a two-story county building to the Board of Commissioners. This building, the committee decided, would be a proper way to utilize the $5.8 million allocated to the county from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). This, they said, would address some issues within the Courthouse and current Annex building regarding space for the courts, Department of Motor Vehicles, Assessor’s Office, Sheriff’s office, etc. The board later elected to move forward with other projects instead.
April
The Jefferson County Probation Department was able to begin working with Genetox Labs after the Board of Commissioners signed the agreement. Up until then, the department used Redwood Toxicology, a laboratory which tests for toxic substances through the typical styles of urine or oral fluid. However, there are sometimes situations where a variety of medications or medical issues could prove difficult to provide the needed samples. According to Tammy Adkins, Director of Probation Genetox utilizes DNA testing instead.
Both Rigby High School and Ririe High School announced their 2022 Distinguished young women. In Rigby, Savannah Bagley was named Distinguished Young Woman. First runner up was Maddie Bennett, second runner up was Sydney Vansteenkiste and Hanna Simmons was given the Spirit of Distinguished Young Women’s Award. In Ririe, Hannah Call was named Distinguished Young Woman. First runner up was Arwen Bennion, second runner up was Olivia Slatcher and third runner up was Alainna Gunderson. Both the Scholastic Award and Spirit of Distinguished Young Women was given to Rachel Ashcraft.
The Jefferson Star recognized all of the honorees from the 2022 Farmer Merchant Banquet. The Chamber of Commerce Scholarship award was given to Rigby High School Senior Jazlyn Porter. Elementary Teacher of the Year was Teresa Rodriguez; Secondary Teacher of the Year was Lori Mecham. Junior and Senior of the year were, respectively, Mariana Rogel and Paxton Sheppard. City Employee of the year was Rigby City Clerk Dave Swager; Deputy of the Year was Chase Hansen. Central Fire District Fire Fighter of the Year was Greg Bastien; Jefferson County Farm Bureau Woman of the Year was Jana Day. Veteran of the Year was Evan Tibbott; Farmer of the year was Leon Clark. The Community Service Award went to Todd Stowell and Adam Hall with the Rigby Hot Classic Nights Car Show. Business of the Year was George and Jesse’s Les Schwab Tires.
The Community Sports Development Council awarded Jefferson Joint School District #251 with a grant which would pay up to 70 percent of the cost to install turf on the football field at Rigby High School. Athletic Facilities Development Project front-man Carl Hooper worked with the community to gather donations to cover the remaining 30 percent. Private donations, he said, totaled just over $500,000. This project has been in the works for over two years, and donations were brought in through the Jefferson Education Foundation over the course of those two years.
May
West Jefferson High School announced their Distinguished Young Woman, Jaylee Ball. First runner up was Jordyn Torgerson. Second runner-up was Brynlee Poulsen, and third runner up was Katelyn Johnson. Jordyn Torgerson and Anna Parker tied for the Spirit of Distinguished Young Women award. All participants earned $1,000 “Be your best self” scholarship for participating in the service project and writing an essay.
The City of Ririe elected to allocate $15,000 of their American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money to acquire new streetlights for the city. According to Council Chairman Eric Bennion, Ririe had hoped to replace their existing lights for a while when Rocky Mountain Power suggested the city convert to LED lights instead of incandescent. Switching to LED lights, Bennion explained, would save the city money in the long run. The city received a total of $150,000 in ARPA funds.
The Rigby City Council moved to name two of the ball fields at Scotty’s South Park after local baseball heroes, Kent Geisler and Jack Hawkins. Randy Green, of Rigby, spearheaded the effort to dedicate the fields to the two men who had belonged to the community and had successful careers in the game before injuries took them out of the Major Leagues. Green spoke for hours, he said, to members of both the Geisler and Hawkins families in preparation for the presentation they gave to the council on May 5.
Kurt Hibbard was announced as the new City Planner for the City of Rigby following the resignation of previous Planner Sharon Perry. Hibbard, who is from Madison County, has been helping small cities and counties in the South East Idaho area since 1998. He stated he worked with Rigby on the Comprehensive Plan when John Anderson was still Mayor and worked on Jefferson County’s Comprehensive plan as well. He also helped incorporated cities with the writing of their Area of Impact Agreements. He stated the people in Ririe are great to work with and he hopes to be able to provide answers, direction and transparency.
June
Rigby High School hosted eighth grade students from Rigby Middle School and Farnsworth Middle School, allowing them to spend the day in preparation for their freshman year. The event was coordinated by Debbie Bagely who stated it was also an opportunity for the eighth grade class to reunite after spending two years apart as a result of the split schools; these students only spent one year together as Farnsworth Middle opened it’s doors when they entered seventh grade. The day was filled with tours of the school and gave students opportunities to learn about different clubs and course options. The day ended with games and treats on the football field.
Clark County citizens began preparing for their annual Round-up Rodeo and parade. Bonnie Stoddard with the Dubois Lions Club stated the rodeo event was a good time for families. This year, the weekend included class reunions for graduating classes of 1970, 1972 and 1973. The event included a parade and a street dance and live music. Keith and Cindy Bramwell were named Grand Marshall and Pioneer Queen for the weekend.
Jim Mullin with Keller Associates informed the City of Rigby that the DEQ had awarded them with $23 million of ARPA funding for the city’s Waste Water Treatment Plant project. Mullin stated this large of an award was uncommon as grants typically reach $2 or $3 million. His prediction of construction costs for the project came in at roughly $20 million, give or take 30 percent. With administrative and engineering costs, the estimated cost of the whole project is about $23.8 million.
Planning and Zoning Administrator Milton Ollerton discussed the aftermath of Hamer’s choice to disincorporate following the March election. After disincorporation, the city limits are de-annexed back into the county, according to Ollerton, meaning the county is responsible for re-zoning that area as city ordinances no longer apply. Some of the options at the time, Ollerton stated were to place a moratorium on the previous city limits of Hamer, disallowing any building permits from being granted out there until zones are established. The other option, Ollerton said, was to declare emergency zoning on the area, using the similar surrounding zones. No decisions were made at that meeting.
Local business Quick Quilts, owned by Ron and Fawn Hedelius, took on a project of making over 20 quilts to deliver to the families of those who lost their lives during the May 30 shooting of a Uvalde, Texas elementary school. Fawn stated she felt they had to do something for the people of Uvalde, to show their support and decided to put their talents to use. The Hedelius family reached out to the Uvalde Sheriff’s Office to help them organize the project. Fawn also stated quilts are very comforting for victims of violence, having heard how their blankets had provided comfort to two victims of the May 2, 2021 Rigby Middle School shooting.
July
Milton Ollerton announced to the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners he was investigating online programs to help the Planning and Zoning Office move away from paper records and become more efficient. The idea, according to Planner Aaron Denney, was to update staff processes and to help the staff and public keep track of permits, policy, plats and application. “It’s a really smart move for the county to be on board with this,” Denny said at the time.
The City of Ririe approved funding for a $4,000 resident survey which was necessary to secure funding for upcoming sewer projects, costing approximately $1 million. Paul Scoresby, with S&A Engineering, informed the council of some of the issues found in the study so far. The most pressing, he said, was resolving the sump-pump issue in the city, where basements were being filled by the sump-pumps. Other possible projects included work on the water treatment and replacement of a water line out to the dry bed.
Local veteran Roy Gibson had the opportunity to visit Washington D.C. with the ‘Talons Out’ Honor Flight. The experience, he said, was something he’ll never forget. The program provided a Friday night dinner in Michigan, and a morning out-flight out to D.C. where the 82 Vietnam Veterans were taken on a tour of the various memorials throughout the city. They saw the World War II memorial, Korea, Vietnam, Lincoln Memorial, Women’s Vietnam Memorial and the Pentagon Sept. 11 Memorial. Visiting the memorials, he said, gave him a chance to learn things about the memorials and veterans that he hadn’t previously known.
Roberts City Clerk Gale Scrivner prepared to pass the torch after 22 years of service. Scrivner, raised and educated in Roberts served on the Roberts City Council for two years before becoming Clerk. Throughout her time serving the community, she was involved in many projects such as Roberts Market Lake Days and was involved when the city got new water and sewer systems. “I’ve enjoyed seeing the town’s accomplishments and the efforts to beautify,” she said.
August
Rigby Middle School students in all three grades hit state-wide proficiency benchmarks in both English Language Arts and Mathematics ISAT tests, according to Vice Principal Whitney Wagoner. What that meant, she explained is that each RMS grade had a higher percentage of students meet proficiency than the state did overall. However, RMS was not alone in achieving high scores this year, as Farnsworth Middle School joined them. FMS had only one grade not meet proficiency in a single category. Wagoner is excited to have met the goal and expects this performance to persist throughout the district.
Roberts Mayor B.J. Berlin was re-elected as a director for District 6 of the Association of Idaho Cities. Berlins involvement in the AIC is fueled by his belief in their mission of training and keeping small cities in check and providing advice and training for city officials. He also stated they teach and inform the legislators on how legislations and bills can affect or are affecting small cities and local governments.
Newly instated Chief of Police Allen Fullmer accepted the position following the resignation of former Chief Samuel Tower. Fullmer stated he was looking forward to working with the Mayor and the council, stating Rigby is where he started. Fullmer began working for the Rigby Police Department as a reserve officer in 1984. For the last 18 years, he has worked with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office and as Operations Lieutenant for the last six.
Menan Mayor Tad Haight announced the city will be asking for another 2-year budget override for an additional $40,000 a year for city road maintenance. Haight stated the previous override took quite a bit of education and persuasion to pass, but believes that the citizens have seen how the money was used and are more amenable to completing the project. With the last override, Haight stated the city was able to smooth, repair and chip seal Main Street. With the next override, if it passes, the city will focus on repairing the other, narrower roads around the town.
Former officer Terrall Hanson began working on officially renaming the Sheriff’s Office to the Howard M. Shaffer Law Enforcement Complex after the former Sheriff, the only Sheriff to die on duty. “Only him and God know what happened that night,” Hanson said. Hanson was able to find donations for a memorabilia display and a commemorative stone to place outside of the office.
September
Clark County’s brand new ambulance is in full service. The vehicle was ordered last year and arrived in May of 2022. After receiving the vehicle, Emergency Manager Jill Egan stated it was only a matter of licensing, stocking and equipping before it could go into service. The ambulance was purchased through a Community Block Grant awarded to the county from the Idaho Department of Commerce.
The Rigby City Council approved annexation and zone designations proposed by Southgate Properties and Accelerated Capital, a controversial choice as many residents attended the public hearing to speak against the proposed zone changes. The developer proposed approximately 10 acres of R-2, 20 acres of R-3 and 26 acres of commercial zoning along Rigby Lake Drive. The decision was split, but approval with a stipulation regarding the addition of a 40 foot buffer from the right-of-way passed with a four-to-two vote.
The Idaho High School Activities Association (IHSAA) reversed their previous ineligibility ruling of a Rigby High School Student to participate in Rigby Varsity Football following a court-ordered hearing after the student filed a lawsuit for their ruling. The student, a transfer from Idaho Falls High School, was forced to prove his transfer to Rigby was due to a family move and had nothing to do with playing for the Rigby team. The IHSAA denied the students appeal to their rule, prompting him to file the lawsuit. After the ruling in September, the student was allowed to join RHS during their football season.
Clark County School District Superintendent Eileen Holden announced Lindy Ross Elementary’s Library was renovated to facilitate additional space for teachers. The renovation included the addition of a staff breakroom where a laminator will also be kept for safety purposes. The library received a fresh coat of paint and the library desk was replaced. There is a new storage cabinet and rugs were ordered to sit atop the new laminate flooring.
October
Jefferson Hills Golf Course announced the winners of their Women’s Golf Club Championship. Over 40 women competed according to Karyl Chapman with Jefferson Hills. Brandi Martin took First Gross and Leslie Mitchel took First Net in the First Flight. The first place Derby winner for 2022 was Rachel Jensen, followed by Jessi Glon and Jane Camp in second and third places.
The Hall Foundation donated 450 hygiene kits for students in Jefferson Joint School District #251. Every year the Hall Foundation volunteers assemble hygiene kits comprised of tooth brushes, socks, soap, hand sanitizer and deodorant. This year, some of these kits were donated to the school district for the first time. According to Superintendent Chad Martin, the district focused on distributing the kits to middle school students, while left over bags will be distributed on a needs basis.
Police Chief Allen Fullmer informed the City Council of an offer from Golden Valley Natural to sponsor a K-9 unit for the Rigby Police Department. Golden Valley’s sponsorship would be an ongoing sponsorship, taking care of training, housing and medical needs for the dog, as well as any needed handler training. Fullmer explained this would be a cost-saving option if the city decided they would like to have a K-9. The council encouraged Fullmer to complete the application process for the sponsorship.
The Ririe Senior Center shared some of the needs they brought up to the Ririe City Council. Oly Syverson, who has worked with the center for over a decade, explained their weekly meals and meals-on-wheels program which benefit the community, but comes at costs for the center. Currently, the center is in need of a new oven to help them prepare meals for the bi-weekly hot-served meals and the daily meals for meals-on-wheels. Another need they stated they had was another vehicle for their meal deliveries. The Ririe Senior Center is always accepting donations.
November
The Jefferson County Board of County Commissioners approved a Concentrated Animal Feeding Operation (CAFO) southwest of Roberts for a 15,000 head feeding lot for SRS Cattle, LLC. SRS, who does business in Idaho Falls would be closing a feeding lot due to space constraints and moving the operation into Jefferson County. According to the Commissioners, the area south of Roberts would be the perfect place to establish a feed lot.
Forty-eight Rigby Language Immersion students met with Boise State University’s Concurrent Enrollment Office and the World Languages Department. Immersion students at Rigby High School are all taking dual credit classes through BSU’s World Language Department and this event was an opportunity for those students to become familiar with campus, college classes, and the faculty they would learning from once they finish high school. All of the students in the immersion program, said World Language Immersion Coordinator Omar Ponce, would begin their college careers in 200-level courses, having completed all of the necessary 100-level courses in High School.
Rigby High School teachers Laron Johnson and Kerry Thomas worked with Madison High School Teacher David Reeser in planning a trip through Central Europe with their Holocaust Class students. This trip, Johnson said, would be a way for them to experience Europe while having intimate knowledge of the history of several historical sites. The educators are planning this trip to take place in the summer of 2024, to give interested students some time to earn the money necessary for the $5,150 trip. Johnson also stated previous Holocaust class students are also invited to join in on the trip.
The Jefferson Star announced Ilene Mathew as the grand-prize winner for the annual Turkey Days sweepstakes. Mathew, long-time Garfield resident, was awarded with a $100 shopping spree at Broulim’s Fresh Foods. She told the Star she would be hosting about 20 kids and grandkids at her house for Thanksgiving this year. During her spree, Mathew purchased several baking items, including oil and flour, as she expressed one of her favorite hobbies is baking. “There will be plenty for all of us,” she stated.
The Rigby Varsity football claimed their third-ever State Championship at the Nov. 18 5A State Championship Game against Meridian High School. Rigby stayed down in the first half of the game, but they knew they were capable of playing better, according to Coach Armando Gonzalez. “The lesson for us this game,” he said, “was to stay aggressive. It’s what we always have to do, is to stay aggressive the whole time.”
December
Clark County’s Sheriff of two years, John Clements, resigned. Because of his resignation, Clark County Officials met with the community, the Idaho State Police and a representative from Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. At this special meeting, which was held on Nov. 28, the county discussed a schedule with both JCSO and ISP to help them cover shifts in the absence of a sheriff. Both entities agreed to help out whenever it was possible for them, while the county worked to appoint a new sheriff. Deputy Rick Donohoo, who recently completed his POST training was also named Chief Deputy.
Drama and Theatre students from Rigby High School placed 5th at the state Drama Competition, the highest Rigby has ever placed at the competition, according to instructor Jesse Arnold. Twenty-four students from RHS competed in the Championships on Dec. 2 and 3 in Coeur d’Alene, tying Rigby for 5th place overall for 5A schools. Some Rigby kids even placed first in their divisions, such as Logan Davis, Liberty Porter and Camille Stucki, whose Ensemble Musical Theatre team performed “A Gentleman’s guide to love and murder.”
Mark McClure was appointed as the new Sheriff for Clark County, replacing John Clements. McClure stated he was excited to take on the position, as it was a great opportunity to serve his community. While McClure does not have a background in law enforcement, he stated he was in the navy for 21 years and gained experience in several areas. According to County Commissioner Greg Shenton, McClure showed an eagerness to learn as much as he could to ensure he could effectively serve the community, that included training and certification, which is not required for sheriff’s in the state of Idaho. McClure stated his goal is to develop a good working relationship between the Sheriff’s Office and the community.
The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners repealed the moratorium on the Ririe area of impact, but chose to leave the moratorium on the Menan area of impact in place. This decision, according to Planning and Zoning Administrator Milton Ollerton was made due to the length of time remaining before the two cities can complete their Area of Impact Agreements. Ollerton stated Menan is only a handful of weeks out from having their AOI agreement completed, so leaving the moratorium in place would make it easier for the city to implement their ordinances as soon as they are ready to. Ririe’s on the other hand, was repealed as they are further away from completion on their AOI agreement. This will allow small projects to move forward, instead of forcing them to continue waiting on the ordinance.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.