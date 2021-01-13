The Jefferson County Commissioners held a public hearing Dec. 4 for the validation of 2100 E from the Bonneville and Jefferson County Line to 400 N.
The county needed to validate the four miles of road in order to use a grant on the engineering portion of the Kettle Butte Dairy Road project where the road will be armored and raised.
Public Works Administrator Dave Walrath presented history of the county handling the maintenance of the road for at least five years and public use for at least five years.
“We have a history of operators working on that road – eight years of documented maintenance on that road by county employees,” Walrath told the commissioners.
Walrath said that after going through their records, he found documentation from 2012 on work in the area. Two of the offices most tenured employees, who have been there for 34 years and 28 years, submitted written statements on completing work in the area as well.
During the hearing, it was established that there were no residents that had signed up in favor, neutral, or in opposition to the project.
Alex Ander, an employee of Kettle Butte Dairy, attended the meeting via Zoom and after being invited by the commissioners to make a statement, told commissioners that they’ve had times where the road has been washed over with water and that he’s in favor of paving the road. He also stated that there’s a concern on all the dust that gets kicked up by trucks, which makes visibility low.
With no other testimony and the maintenance and use history being established, the public hearing was closed and the commissioners moved to validate the road to move forward with the engineering portion of the project, which is being completed by Horrocks
Walrath said that although there is no start date set for the construction portion, he hopes to have the project completed in 2021.
Conversations on the Kettle Butte Dairy Road will continue a little later once the office begins applying for block grants for funding on the construction portion of the project.