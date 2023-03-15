Jefferson County voters went out to the polls on March 14 to show their support or adversity to a series of educational bonds and levies for the local school districts; in Jefferson Joint School District #251, only one of two bond questions passed by a supermajority, while both Ririe Joint School District #252 and West Jefferson Joint School District #253 passed their supplemental levies.

Jefferson Joint School District #251 asked two separate questions in this year's bond election; one for $75 million to construct a new Rigby Middle School, convert the existing Rigby Middle School into a CTE (Career Technical Education) Facility and expand the Rigby High School Campus and add classrooms to Farnsworth Middle School.


