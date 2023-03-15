Jefferson County voters went out to the polls on March 14 to show their support or adversity to a series of educational bonds and levies for the local school districts; in Jefferson Joint School District #251, only one of two bond questions passed by a supermajority, while both Ririe Joint School District #252 and West Jefferson Joint School District #253 passed their supplemental levies.
Jefferson Joint School District #251 asked two separate questions in this year's bond election; one for $75 million to construct a new Rigby Middle School, convert the existing Rigby Middle School into a CTE (Career Technical Education) Facility and expand the Rigby High School Campus and add classrooms to Farnsworth Middle School.
This first bond question failed, with only 57.47% of patrons voting in favor, falling short of the 66.7% requirement.
"The Board of Trustees and district administration will continue to work with the community to find a solution for the overcrowding at the high school," said Superintendent Chad Martin in an email released to patrons on March 15. "We are fortunate to have dedicated and passionate teachers and staff in our schools who will continue to provide a high-quality education for our students regardless of the hurdles they face due to the lack of adequate facilities."
The second question, however, $5 million for facility updates and construction of a gymnasium at Roberts Elementary passed with the required supermajority of 67.58 percent of votes in favor.
According to the district's bond information page, Roberts Elementary School is the only school in the district without a gym. For $5 million, the district proposed adding a full-size gym to the school, similar to the gyms at Harwood and Midway Elementary Schools, as well as additional upgrades to the existing school building.
"We are happy that the portion of the bond for a gym at Roberts Elementary passed," Martin stated in his email. "We feel this will be a great benefit to those students and the community of Roberts."
Ririe Joint School District #252's election question, regarding a $290,000 supplemental levy, exceeded the simple majority required to pass. Over 75% of combined Jefferson and Bonneville County patrons voted in favor of the levy.
The $290,000 will be split between maintenance and transportation, curriculum and books, faculty salaries, fuel expenses and the salary for a possible Student Resource Office (SRO) position within the district.
According to Ririe's levy brochure, published on their website, the purpose of the levy was to supplement funds provided by the state to purchase curricular materials, maintain and continue current programs and to provide competitive salaries for classified (non-certified) district employees.
West Jefferson School District #253 also asked to renew the district's supplemental levy. This ballot question passed, also exceeding the simple majority required.
74.43 percent of the 262 patrons who voted, elected to approve the $360,000 levy, which will supplement the district's general funds, according to the district's levy information web page. Specifically, levy dollars will help the district cover the salaries and benefits of employed staff, as about 70% of staff commute to work each day.
