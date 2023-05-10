34 years of adaptability: District #251's Debbie Timm retires as Child Nutrition Director

After 34 years working with Jefferson Joint School District #251, Child Nutrition Director Debra Timm is stepping down to retire. Her years working with the district came with many changes and challenges, but in the end, Timm stated she is proud of the work she accomplished while there.
“When I started, I had a dear friend who was a kitchen manager, and she called me and said, ‘Debbie, I need you today,’” she shared, recalling her first job in child nutrition in 1989. “I went to work.”
Timm stated she kept working for the district following that first event, as she enjoyed having hours with her kids after work and the ability to spend time with her family throughout the summer. However, she also really enjoyed working with and interacting with the kids.
At the time, feeding children was much simpler. Timm stated when she started as a substitute lunch server, menus didn’t need to be analyzed. However, upon moving up as a secretary in the Child Nutrition office, she was required to analyze child breakfast and lunch menus.
“The USDA started making us analyze the menus and I still had a passion for feeding the kids well and nutritiously,” she said. “Whatever that entailed, whether it was not having a dessert every day or watching sodium and stuff.”
Throughout her career, guidelines for child nutrition have only gotten stricter, and continue to further restrict; a challenge child nutrition workers are facing nation-wide.
Back in 2000, congress passed a bill restricting the amount of sodium allowed in school lunches and the calories and desserts, Timm said, which was the environment she faced when she started working on menus. Now, as she prepares to take her exit from the field, legislation has been proposed to further restrict the content of school lunches.
“That’s a tough part of the job,” Timm said. “Just to find things that the kids like, to make them really love school lunch, other than hate it.”
However, she recalled, kids will be kids — no matter the options available. Dishes which she noticed have stood the test of time throughout the years have been nachos, pizza, crispitos and chicken nuggets, making the job just a little bit easier.
Timm has collaborated with several neighboring district directors, and has served as State President of the Idaho School Nutritionist Association. This allowed her to go to Washington D.C. and speak to legislators about the school lunch program, identifying concerns and what they would like to see come from legislation which would improve the programs.
“It’s a great program, but there’s always room for improvement,” she stated.
As she prepares to step away from her role in Child Nutrition, not just from Rigby schools but statewide, Timm has one lingering concern.
“I think the concern I’m leaving with is the fact that the rules are getting so strict that kids won’t eat the school lunch; that they won’t enjoy coming to school and eating or that they’ll go hungry,” she shared.
These concerns stem from the direction child nutrition laws are heading, further restricting sodium and sugar and chocolate milk.
“I’ve said many times, we’re just making healthy garbage cans,” she said. “I think where its at right now is well balanced. . . making it so, where it doesn’t have the taste or the appeal to the students, that’s my concern.”
Along with changes in child nutrition legislation, the COVID-19 pandemic also attributed to challenges Timm faced in her role.
“I’m very proud of the way my staff handled the pandemic,” she said, “being able to serve lunch in the school one day, and the next, all the staff out serving the community through drive-through lunch lines.”
Lock downs during the pandemic made it difficult for students and parents who financially relied on school lunch programs to help feed their families, Timm explained. She stated school meals are often times the only way some kids even receive at least two balanced meals a day.
However, in continuing to serve lunch, either through social distancing in a cafeteria or through sack lunches distributed in a drive-through fashion, Timm was proud to say kids received their meals and a dose of social interaction during a very secluded time in their lives.
“When they talked about shutting down the world, people asked me if we could still do school lunch. I told them yes, we could,” she said.
Soon after, the USDA approved waivers allowing school lunch programs to continue serving with whatever food they had available, as fresh food throughout the pandemic became scarce.
With food in short supply, guidelines on lunches became a little more lax, allowing schools to serve what was available, even if that meant not serving milk until it became available. The situation called for adaptability, which is something they were allowed to do as the pandemic continued.
These circumstances, she said, led to helpful and positive relationships with her food sale representatives and manufacturers.
“For a couple years, I had to order flour a month in advance,” she said. “That was one of the most gratifying things, I think, was getting through that and continuing to feed the kids.”
The situation has since calmed down, she said, and guidelines have once again tightened up.
Timm also takes pride in the summer meal programs she implemented when she became director in 2009. Prior to that, lunches were served at schools with summer school programs. Now, however, Roberts and Harwood Elementary schools serve breakfast and lunch to students throughout the summer regardless of summer school activity.
This program, she said, is very helpful to working parents and allows students to always have nutritious options while they stay at home during summer break.
She expressed further pride in the after-school meals provided at Harwood Elementary, which allows students who stay for after-school programs to receive a supper while still at school.
During her 13 years as director, Timm has worked under three superintendents, she said, and shared her gratitude for each. The superintendents, the staffs and the community have supported her and her ideas allowing her time to be a fruitful time.
“I’ve always had excellent support from the district,” she stated. “And the school board, they all trusted me to take care of their kids and I’ve always appreciated that.”
When to retire is not a light decision, however Timm chose to take her retirement to spend more time with her family, further growing her relationships and taking time with her grandkids. She’s planned her very first cruise — a trip to Alaska to see Juneau, Ketchikan and Skagway with her mother and sisters.
