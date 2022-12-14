Central Fire District will now have access to the $350,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), allocated to them in May, to pay for the incoming ambulance equipment.
The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners approved and signed a Memorandum of Understanding between the county and CFD on Dec. 5, allowing the department to access the money as they need it.
“We’d like to be able to start transporting money,” said Fire Chief Carl Anderson at the time. “Some of our equipment is starting to come in now, and we would like to be able to pay for that equipment as it comes in.”
Months earlier, Anderson said, Prosecuting Attorney Mark Taylor suggested using a MOU to protect the department and the county. The MOU was then prepared by Taylor and CFD’s attorney Mr. Wilkinson.
At the time the board signed the agreement, it still required two signatures from the Central Fire District Board of Commissioners.
Anderson informed the county commissioners that he has no new updates concerning the ambulance they’ve ordered new, other than he’s been sent a vehicle identification number, so he knows it’s made.
He stated they may receive the ambulance a little bit sooner than originally expected, which was a year and a half out from the order date.
Currently, CFD is working on the licensure and billing for the ambulance vehicle they acquired from Madison County this last summer.
“We expect to put that into service soon. I was hopeful for the first of January, I’ve still got my fingers crossed,” Anderson stated.
There is a lot of leg-work, he said, in obtaining the licensure for an ambulance, and the medical control sign. He stated, however, CFD is still hoping to have the ambulance running in Jefferson county by that timeframe.
“We do appreciate the work you guys do, I want you to know that,” said County Commissioner Scott Hancock after approving the agreement. “It’s a great service to our community, we know that and we know you’ve been working very hard to get this ambulance going to reduce time.”
Anderson also reported the success CFD has experienced this year through the full-time employees they recently hired. According to Anderson, there have been three structure fires this year which full-time firefighters have been able to respond to quickly, preventing further damage to the structures.
“Well, those benefits I think will be seen in the ambulance, too,” stated County Commissioner Roger Clark.
