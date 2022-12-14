Central Fire District will now have access to the $350,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), allocated to them in May, to pay for the incoming ambulance equipment.

The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners approved and signed a Memorandum of Understanding between the county and CFD on Dec. 5, allowing the department to access the money as they need it.


