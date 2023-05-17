Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was granted $360,000 of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to replace approximately 16 transmission boosters for the 911 system. The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners approved the allocation of May 8 following a request from Deputy Mike Miller.
Miller approached the commissioners stating some technical difficulties with their transmission equipment, known as repeaters, had come up very recently. Just last week one of the repeaters went down twice, he said.
“On the five county radio system, all the other counties have figured out what it will cost to replace their repeaters and all of them, except for Bonneville, are using ARPA funds to help pay for that project,” Miller said.
Jefferson County, he said, owns 16.5 of the repeaters in the system which includes Bonneville, Madison, Fremont, Clark and Jefferson counties.
“With these repeaters running 24/7, they’re old, they’re tired and it’s time to replace them,” he said, of the repeaters which were installed in 2007.
The cost to replace the repeaters, including installation costs, is $350,000, Miller said. This month, however, the manufacturer is increasing costs by 15 percent. Right now, the $350,000 cost is locked in for the Sheriff’s Office, if they’re able to make the order.
While the 911 account doesn’t appear to have a shortage in funds, Miller explained, most of the $700,000 in the budget will be used for monthly 911 costs. According to Miller, the monthly cost for the 911 system is $30,000.
“We’re at 50 percent of the budget year, however with costs going up, we’ve spent 52 percent of what we’ve budgeted for,” he explained.
He further stated the State of Idaho is also currently looking to increase 911 fees on residents from $1 a month to $2 a month as operational costs have increased all over the state.
Miller proceeded to identify other projects the the Sheriff’s Office would need to begin addressing in the near future, which includes the replacement of the recorder which records and logs all 911 calls, which is currently a $30,000 project. He said an incident where
“Back in August, I approached you about using some ARPA money,” Miller told the commissioners. “At that point you did award some money towards the project we were working on. Two months ago, one of those channels has gone out, meaning there is only one working recorder.
Also, the company providing the system which runs license place checks and criminal histories for deputies will no longer be available. This means the Sheriff’s Office will likely need to find a new vendor for the system which has the potential to raise the expense.
“Just with potential upcoming expenses which will need to be made within the year,” he said, “we’re looking at $610,000 on that alone... This is why we’re approaching you to see if there’s any possibility of using some of that ARPA money.”
Miller further stated he had looked into applying for a 911 grant, but these projects were outside the criteria for the State grants on 911.
The board, however, were hesitant to allocate ARPA funds to replace the equipment.
County Commissioner Roger Clark stated the hesitancy came from the knowledge that other projects may still come up, and he would like to still have ARPA funds to use for those unforeseen needs.
Of the $5.8 million in federal ARPA monies allocated to Jefferson County, $2.7 million remain unallocated according to Emergency Manager Rebecca Squires. She stated the $2.7 million are what is left after all of the projects have had their allocations recorded, including the two construction projects in the county courthouse.
Miller explained the age and malfunctioning equipment has caused service issues where dispatchers were unable to hear or communicate with deputies and emergency services out in the field, which a cause for expediency.
“We’ve known that the system was aging for the last couple of years,” Squires said. “That has been the main discussion. When the ARPA money became available, Madison jumped right on it because it’s really spendy.”
