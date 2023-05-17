$360 ARPA funds approved for emergency communications in JC

Deputy Mike Miller

 File Photo

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was granted $360,000 of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to replace approximately 16 transmission boosters for the 911 system. The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners approved the allocation of May 8 following a request from Deputy Mike Miller.

Miller approached the commissioners stating some technical difficulties with their transmission equipment, known as repeaters, had come up very recently. Just last week one of the repeaters went down twice, he said.


