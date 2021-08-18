Kip Salas of Krams LLC was directed by the Jefferson County Planning and Zoning commission to do a traffic study and look into irrigating their land properly before they could move forward with their final plat during a Planning and Zoning meeting held Aug. 5. The property is located on 3800, near County Line.
Planning and Zoning Administrator Kevin Hathaway stated they reviewed the developers preliminary plat, and the public was allowed to give testimony and thoughts about the plat. A lot of people spoke their concerns during the meeting, and many were concerned about the irrigation on the property.
According to Hathaway, there are some areas in the development that would be problematic because of irrigation. The commission asked the applicant to discuss with some irrigation companies to design a plan that would satisfy both parties.
Hathaway mentioned a traffic study is now required for all plans. If the volume of traffic is substantial enough they would need a turn lane, that would be determined through a traffic study. The applicant needed to talk with the county about how to move forward with that before the final plat can be completed.
Hathaway stated the applicant and parties are working together to try and come up with practical, reasonable solutions. Once they have done those things, then they can bring it back to the commission for it to be evaluated so they can move forward to the final plat.
“We’ve had a lot of subdivision growth,” said Hathaway. “So this is great to add to the market. It’s a healthy paradigm for the county. When places are designated for all types of growth that is allowed, that is something we desire to do.”