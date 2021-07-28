Kip Salas of Kram LLC submitted a preliminary plat application for a 38 lot light-industrial subdivision to Jefferson County Planning and Zoning on June 30. The plat is located at 46 N 3800 E.
According to the plat application, the 38 lots will be subdivided into acres where the minimum is one acre and the largest will be 4.6 acres. There is approximately 69.5 acres that will be subdivided.
Jefferson County Planning and Zoning Administrator Kevin Hathaway stated there is currently no design plan, this is just the preliminary plat to get initial thoughts from the planning and zoning commission.
The plat application states the land is currently used for agricultural purposes, and the adjacent land is currently used for both agricultural purposes as well as residential.
The application states there is irrigation on the property, but it is all surface irrigation. According to the application, they will be limiting the size of the landscaping to half an acre or less. Once the property is platted, it will be irrigated by sprinklers. Any excess water or water from storms will be stored in a roadside swale.
The Planning and Zoning commission will hold a public hearing on August 5 to discuss this plat for those who are interested in attending.