4-H and FFA Rigby Fair winners announced

Pictured above in the back row are Beth Laux, Blyss Miller, Abby Laux, Chyloh Billman, Cynthia Squires, Rylan Erickson, Kalli Smith, Austin Steel, Emerson Owens, Mackay Hansen, and Matthew Coates. In the middle row are John Weiers and Bentley Rountree. In the front row are Jaylie Hickman, Kayda Hickman, Keylee Harris.

 Photo Courtesy of Sue Walker

The Jefferson County Fair was held Aug 14 through the 19 at the Jefferson County fairgrounds. 4-H and FFA students across the county participated in several events and competitions. The following are those recognized for those many events.

For horse events, Makea Hogge, Victoria Beck, and Crew Beck took first, second and third place in the senior division of Halter showmanship. Rylan Erickson, Macie Miller and Jaylie Hickman took first, second and third for the intermediated division. Juniors Bentley Rountree, Hadlee Bramwell and Kindree Brown took first, second and third places. Adyson Huffman and Bristyl Lamb took first and second in the novice division. The overall top showman for Halter showmanship went to Bentley Rountree with Rylan Erickson as the reserve.


