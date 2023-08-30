4-H and FFA Rigby Fair winners announced

The Jefferson County Fair was held Aug 14 through the 19 at the Jefferson County fairgrounds. 4-H and FFA students across the county participated in several events and competitions. The following are those recognized for those many events.
For horse events, Makea Hogge, Victoria Beck, and Crew Beck took first, second and third place in the senior division of Halter showmanship. Rylan Erickson, Macie Miller and Jaylie Hickman took first, second and third for the intermediated division. Juniors Bentley Rountree, Hadlee Bramwell and Kindree Brown took first, second and third places. Adyson Huffman and Bristyl Lamb took first and second in the novice division. The overall top showman for Halter showmanship went to Bentley Rountree with Rylan Erickson as the reserve.
Senior bareback champions in the senior division were Victoria Beck in first, Hailey Wilson in second, Kayda Hickman in third and Macie miller in fourth. The intermediate winners were Bailey Bond in first, Rylan Erickson in second, Alice Wilson in third and Macie Miller fourth. Junior winners were Bentley Rountree, Kyndric Brown and Camry Oler in first, second and third places.
Crew Beck, Victoria Beck and Kayda Hickman took first, second and third in senior division Western Equitation. Rylan Erickson, Bailey Bond, and Kassie Barker took first, second and third places in the intermediate division. Bentley Rountree, Paxton Conover and Taylee Poulsen took first, second and third in the junior division. In the novice division, Brooklyn Nelson took first and Straton Nelson took second.
First year snaffle bit winners were MaKae Hogge and Victoria Beck. Second year snaffle bit winners were Rylan Erickson and Bailey Bond. Victoria Beck, Rylan Erickson and Bailey Bond took first, second and third place in general horsemanship, Rylan Erickson, Victoria Beck and Bailey Bond took first, second and third place in Reigning.
In the senior division for trails, Makae Hogge took first, Kayci Kinghorn took second and Laney Peterson took third. In the intermediate division, Rylan Erickson took first, Bailey Bond took second and Lexie Kinghorn took third. Bentley Jones took first, Camry Oler took second and Kayson Harris took third in the junior division.
Ciara Pancheri, Kayda Hickman, and Jaylie Hickman took first, second and third in English Equitation while Quincey Griffeth, Jaylie Hickman and Kayda Hickman were the top three hunter jumpers.
Senior and intermediate pleasures in driving went to Hailey Wilson, first, Alice Wilson, second, and Macrae Convoer, third. May Wilson, Paxton Conover and Rowan Mittlestadt took the top three in the junior division.
Kayson Harris, Keylee Harris and Jaylie Hickman were the top three in cone driving while Alice Wilson, Jaylie Hickman and Hailey Wilson were the top three in utility.
In dog showmanship, Emily Jossi and Lena Jossi took first and second in the advanced open class. Senior open class winners were Kayda Hickman, one, Aundrea Varela, second. Senior novice winners were Laney Peterson, first, and Maddi Ricks, second. Intermediate open class winners were Abby Laux and Brooklyn Butikofer in first and second. Lexie Kinghorn and Kambry Carlson took first and second in intermediate novice. Junior open winners were Carter Runtree and May Wilson. Junior Novice winners were Eva Gibson and Rhett Beard. The overall top showman for the dog shows were Emily Jossi and Lena Jossi as the reserve.
Dog obedience contests were split into several novice divisions. Beginner Novice class A winners were Laney Peterson and Lexie Kinghorn took first and second. Beginner novice in class B winners were Emily Jossi and Kayda Hickman. Prenovice winners were Lena Jossi in first, and Emerson Owens in second. Novice winners were Caleb Gibson and Katelyn Jensen took first and second. The Open Class winner was Emily Jossi while top obedience winner was Laney Peterson.
Dog show rally winners for the novice class A division were Lexie Kinghorn and Abby Laux in first and second place. Novice B class winners were Lena Jossi and Emily Jossi. Intermediate class A winner was Emerson Owens, Advanced winner was Emily Jossi and the Top Rally Dog went to Lena Jossi.
Rabbit showmanship winners for FFA were Emerson Owens in first and Bailee Ricks in second. Senior 4-H winners were Austin Steel and Madison Stucki in first and second. Intermediate winners were Cynthia Squires and Alice Wilson in first and second. Aspen Stucki and May Wilson took first and second in the junior division and Bailey Hansen and Quint Wilson took first and second in Novice. The top Rabbit Showman was Cynthia Squires and Emerson Owens took reserve. The Champion Rabbit went to Quint Wilson and the reserve to Maddie Ricks. Champion Market Rabbit pen went to Cynthia Squires.
FFA Swine showmanship top spots went to Pryce Romrell, first, and Ellyse Thomas, second. Senior 4-H top two spots went to Mackay Hansen and Dallie Simper. The intermediate top two spots went to Kallie Hansen and Saige Stucki. Junior top spots went to John Weiers and Aspen Stucki. Novice top spots went to Avery Harper and Genesis Martinez. The overall top showman for swine was awarded to Pryce Romriell and the reserve went to Mackay Hansen. The overall top Market Swine was awarded to Aspen Stucki and Abel Martinez took the reserve. The top breeding swine was awarded to Paxton Conover.
Goat showmanship winners in FFA were Kayda Hickman in first place and Amaiya Rice in second. Both also took first and second in the 4-H senior divisions. Kalli Smith took first in intermediate and Ayden Varela took second in intermediate. Addisyn Varela and Layla Nicholes took firs and second in the junior division and Chelsea Madden and Carlee Bazil took first and second in novice. Overall top goat showman was Kayda Hickman and Kallie Smith was named reserve. Champion Market Goat went to Carlee Bazil and Amaiya Rice took the reserve. Champion breeding goat for 4-H went to Hunter Willmore and Makinley Curtis, and for FFA it went to Amaiya Rice and Halle Nichols as Reserve.
FFA winners for Poultry showmanship went to Bailee Ricks, first, and Kaden Ricks, second. The senior 4-H showman for poultry was Matthew Coates. Intermediate winners for first and second were Cynthia Squires and Josephine Springer. The Junior winner was Wyatt Springer and the novice winner was Brooklyn Koski. Overall top showman was Matthew Coates and the reserve was Cynthia Squires. The champion poultry was Matthew Coates and the reserve went to Bailee Ricks.
FFA winners for beef showmanship went to Brooklyn Mendoza and Blyss Miller, who took first and second place. 4-H senior winners were Tymber Billman and Kelton Hickman. Intermediate winners were Chyloh Billman and Carter Burgess with first and second. The junior winner was Cache Billman and the novice winner was Ashtyn Albough. The overall top showman was awarded to Chyloh Billman and Blyss Miller was named reserve. Grand Champion Market Goat went to Carter Burgess and Mason Burgess was named reserve.
Sheep showmanship FFA winners were Pryce Romriell, first, and Reagan Stirling, second. 4-H senior winners were Keylee Harris, first, and Kayda Hickman. Alice Wilson and Jaylie Hickman took first and second in intermediate, May Wilson and Cooper Krumblis took first and second in the junior division. Novice first place went to Cora Decamp and second to Paxton Conover. The overall top Showman was Pryce Romriell with Kayda Hickman as a reserve. The Champion Market Lamb was awarded to Tenley Walker and Braylee Davis was the reserve. Champion breeding for 4-H went to Arlie Hail with Kayda Hickman as a reserve. Champion breeding sheep for FFA was Pryce Romriell with Emerson Owens as the reserve.
During the Dairy invitational, Beth Laux and Ciara Pancheri took first and second in the senior division for showmanship. Intermediate division winners were Abby Laux and Brighton Hansen. Junior winners were Jane Mortimer and Bentley Rountree. Novice winners were Ellie Hamilton and Calvin Hansen. The overall Top Showmen were Beth Laux and Abby Laux. Champion Dairy was awarded to Brighton Hansen with the reserve going to Rigdon Mortimer.
Adilee Acor, Chyloh Billman, Tymber Billman, Lilly Blackson, Camron Carlson, Macrae Conover, Paxton Conover, Preston Curr, Bridger Curtis, Makinley Curtis, Eva Gibson, Jaylie Hickman, Lexie Kinghorn, Cooper Krumblis, Autumn Mendoza, Lee Miller, Emmy Simmons, Kenlee Walker, Tenley Walker and Briston Warner all received blue rosettes for their record books.
Chiara Andrus, Kuper Burgess, Lakin Burgess, Kimber Bybee, Kambry Carlson, Zazil Carlson, William Coates, Payzlee Curr, Mackay Hansen, Ashley Hayes, Hudson Kite, Bristyl Lamb, Luke Miller, Fall Orgill, Josie Porter, Ruby Porter, Rhett Reynolds, Leah Saurey, McCoy Skaar, Josephine Springer, Cynthia Squires, Talon Stucki, Alice Wilson and Shaylee Yearsley all received red rosettes for their record books.
Rosettes were awarded to the following kids for their following projects: In shooting sports, rosettes went to Benjamin Metzger, Wyatt Springer, Kamdyn Garcia and Josh Metzger. Halle Nicholes received a rosette for Quilling, Lyndie Browing for art. In cooking, rosettes went to Makinley Curtis, Keith Smith, Kalli Smith, Kimber Smith, Kash Smith, Carlee Bazil, Case Bazil.
Rosettes went to Kash Smith, Keith Smith, Ashton Albaugh, Stella Briggs, Sylvia Briggs, Corbin Haderlie, Aubree Rigby and Josie Porter for sewing. Layla Nicholes received a rosette for UpCycle, Cynthia Squires for Woodburning, Case Bazil and Layla Nicholes for Fall Decorations and Kash Smith and Addisyn Varela for Christmas Decorations.
In the demonstration contest, Cooper Krumblis, Paxton Conover and Cynthia Squires took first, second and third place.
In the livestock judging contest, Kayson Harris, Paxton Conover and Layla Nicholes took first, second and third for the junior division. Intermediate winners were Ayden Varela, Alice Wilson, and Rylan Erickson in first, second and third. Senior winners were Tymber Billman, Bridger Lamb and Peter Debry.
Round Robin winners were Kayda Hickman, first, Keylee Harris, second, and Jaylie Hickman in third.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.