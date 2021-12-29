Remmy Byram, who is the daughter of Rich and Lindsay Byram and resident of Rigby, is a member of the Barnyard Buddies, which is led by Dawn Erikson and Cortney Beck and has 21 members. Remmy’s project is horses.
According to Remmy, her favorite project is getting to learn about different horse information each week and going on rides outside of the arena down on the river. Remmy enjoys when they do challenges with the kids against the adults when they are riding their horses.
To get some extra practice in for her project, Remmy rides with her dad sometimes.
Remmy stated she looks forward to next year because she will get to ride a quarter horse, which will give her a better chance of qualifying for the State Fair. Remmy has been riding a Paso Feno named Lily. Remmy stated she is excited to maybe go to the state fair and learn and see new things. Remmy likes to spend time with her friends.
Remmy has learned through 4-H that is takes time and patience to be with her horse.
According to Remmy’s mother Lindsay, she thinks the benefits of her child being in 4-H are that Remmy is more involved with the community and she is able to learn new skills.
Lindsay hopes Remmy will learn confidence through seeing other people completing their goals and know that she can too.
Lindsay hopes her daughter will attend FFA, and she will encourage Remmy to be involved in it.