The Jefferson County Fair has long been a highlight for the local 4-H Clubs and Rigby FFA, according to Rigby High School FFA Advisor Robert Hale, who addressed the Rigby Chamber of Commerce on August 10.
Hale has been teaching agricultural classes at Rigby High School for 25 years, he stated, and has been involved with the fair for just about as long.
"Here next week we have the Jefferson County Fair," Hale said. "It's been growing, I'm not going to say exponentially, but it has been growing rapidly for quite a few years."
According to Hale, the fair is largely a showcase for local 4-H and FFA kids to showcase their hard work and learned knowledge. He stated there are over 300 kids with animal projects, from horse projects to livestock such as sheep, pigs, goats and beef cattle.
Most of these students have had their animals since February or March and have been raising them, taking care of them and keeping records, Hale said.
"Essentially what they're doing is running a small business," he said. "We are here to help them navigate that."
Part of Hale's job, he said, is to help students learn how to deal with each step of raising their livestock. He stated each student is required to keep detailed records of items such as feeding and expenditures. They use those records to see where they're going and what their next steps or goals should be. Sometimes, things with their animal don't well, results aren't what the kids expected. Hale stated he's there to help them learn how to deal with and move forward form these turns of events.
"We show them, 'This is what it looks like when things go wrong,'" he said.
He addressed the attendees of the Chamber and thanked them for their part in helping these students every year. Local businesses, he said, are a huge support in helping these kids build the skills they work on every year.
Sue Walker, The Jefferson County Extension Office's 4-H Assistant, has been working with the 4-H program for about as long as Hale has been with the high school FFA program. He stated Walker has helped build a 4-H program that draws people in.
"We have students from other counties looking over the fence thinking they want to be a part of that," Hale said.
She works with those students to ensure they have the ability to participate in these clubs and get the opportunities to learn all of these skills as well.
Hale stated the same of the Rigby High School and the FFA program. He claimed there have been multiple families move into the Jefferson Joint School District #251 boundaries in order to join the FFA program and take the multitude of agriculture classes he the three other agriculture teachers at Rigby High School.
There are between 500 and 600 students participating in the agriculture classes at RHS, Hale said, a third of the students in attendance at the entire school.
One of the biggest events at the fair, according to Fair Manager Carl Anderson, is the Market Sale. During the Market Sale, he said, all of the kids selling their project animals are guaranteed to make money. This is because of the support of the local businesses who step up and bid for the animals.
Other events to look forward to at the fair this year, outside of student projects, are community gatherings such as the Community Barbeque at 6 p.m. on Thursday at the fair grounds and the Jefferson's Got Talent show immediately following the barbeque.
For this year's barbeque, there will be Barbeque chicken, a green salad, corn, baked beans and homemade root beer. The talent show, organized by Holly Hancock and Tamara Cooley, will have 9 to ten different acts ranging from instrumental, singing and dancing, according to Cooley.
On Friday, kids in the county can look forward to participating in several events and during the "Kid's Day at the Fair," where there will be free and low-cost activities all day.