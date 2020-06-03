4-H moving forward with hopes of state

The Jefferson County Fair is set to move forward for Aug. 10 to Aug. 15 in order to get 4-H participants ready for state.
"The last I heard, the state fair is still planning on moving forward," said Sue Walker, 4-H Assistant.
The Mud Lake fair is also continuing and will happen Aug. 4 to Aug. 8. Horse and rabbit participants will continue to have to qualify for state.
According to Walker, the fair will still allow for the 4-H competition and the open class competition for the public, but said they don't know at this point what will happen with vendors.
Jada Thurber, a junior at Rigby High School, competes in horse riding and pig for 4-H and says they'll be able to start meetings again in preparation for the local fair.
"The ladies in charge were determined to come up with a way to do it," Thurber said. "Sue and Ruth were just like, 'we're not changing the fair.' I think we're starting to get back, a little bit, to normal."
Thurber has never competed on the state level for horse and pig, but plans to enter a cake into the state fair for 4-H again.
According to the Eastern Idaho State Fair offices, they continue to plan for the fair, set to be held Sept. 4 to Sept. 8. While no changes have been made to summer events yet, they are carefully reviewing the schedule weekly. Their website states that the 2020 Daily Schedule will be published in June.
Information on the Eastern Idaho State Fair can be found at funatthefair.com.
Josh McNeill acts as the Committee Chair for 4-H Swine and says they've always planned to proceed with caution. While the basics of the fair will stay the same, McNeill said some activities during the fair will be cut back to allow for distancing.
"As time goes by, we'll make adjustments as needed to keep everyone safe," he said.
McNeill's daughters participate in 4-H and he says that he loves getting to work with them and see their excitement to work with the animals. More information on the 4-H program can be found at www.uidaho.edu/extension/county/jefferson/4-h.