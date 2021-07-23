According to a press release from the Central Fire District, at 1 a.m. on July 22, Central Fire was dispatched to approximately 4500 E and 300 N for a report of power lines down and trees and brush on fire.
According to the press release, Central responded with trucks and water tenders from all four stations; Ririe, Rigby, Lewisville and Menan. What Central Fire found was a broken power line down. We had a large brush fire with a wall of flame on the north side of the road at approximately 4565 N. There were two or three homes in the immediate area that the homeowners self-evacuated.
The press release states the area of the fire was in very dense trees and undergrowth. There were flames on the ground and fire in the treetops up to 60 feet high. Firefighters had to wait for the Fall River Power Company to make sure power was shut down for firefighters safety.
The press release stated the fire ran west to east approximately an 1/8 of a mile and north from the road about 20 feet into the heavy brush. After confirming that the power was shut down, Central Fire was able to aggressively fight the fire and put it out.
According to the press release, the cause of the fire was a downed power line due to high gusty winds and broken tree branches. There were no homes or property lost and no injuries to patrons or firefighters. Central Fire units stayed on the scene until 5 a.m. putting out small spot fires and mopping up.