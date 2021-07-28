On June 16, 2021, David Benes was cited for trespassing on a private road of the Cottonwoods subdivision by using 465 N as a through-road while on his four-wheeler.
According to Benes, when he purchased his home in 2017, the contract did not include whether he could or could not use 465 N. Benes stated there were no signs stating it was a private road until a few months ago.
Benes stated when he received the citation, he was on his four-wheeler looking at some property near the Cottonwoods subdivision, when he used 465 N to get back to his property on the opposite side of the dry-bed. Benes then stated a resident of the Cottonwood subdivision, Mark Taylor, saw Benes using the road, and asked if he lived on the road and Benes said yes. Taylor then proceeded to take a picture of Benes on his four-wheeler and called the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department.
According to Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson, the incident didn’t happen in his deputy’s present, the reporting party, Taylor requested to cite Benes for trespassing.
Anderson stated from what the deputy understood, another prosecutor had dismissed it and that was why Benes said there wasn’t a ticket when he went to court.
Chase Hendricks, of Rigby, Andrus, and Rigby Law PLLC, was the attorney who handled the citation against Benes. Hendricks has also been hired to work for the Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney’s office.
“It’s a little bit confusing, but the officer that submitted it to the court, he submitted it under a wrong Idaho Code, so the court rejected that,” said Hendricks. “So it was never really filed.”
Hendricks stated Idaho Codes have changed over the last few years regarding trespassing, and so the deputy cited it under a misdemeanor, but that was incorrect according to the new codes.
According to Hendricks, as for the misunderstanding with the hearing, usually, if something is not cited correctly, there wouldn’t be a hearing date and it won’t be put to court.
“I don’t know why there was a hearing in the first place,” Hendricks said. “I think it was just a couple of oversights. It’s usually not how that works. Usually, when you get charged, the charge has to be filed, and then whatever happens with the court you get a notice from the courts.”
“It’s kind of weird, right,” Benes said. “I’ve been charged with a misdemeanor. I have the piece of paper with signatures. I showed up July 12 and asked if I was on the docket, but the clerk said it didn’t exist.”
According to a public records request from Deputy Clerk Lindsey McElliott of the Jefferson County Court, they do not have anything in their system for David Benes at that time or the citation number.
During the Jefferson County Commissioner meeting held July 5, the commissioners were going over the legal council they would retain to help with the 465 N variance. Taylor stepped down because it would be a conflict of interest as he lives in the Cottonwoods subdivision.
However, Taylor stated one of the three attorneys suggested was receiving a bar complaint.
Commissioner Scott Hancock stated attorneys receive bar complaints all the time.
Idaho State Bar Bar Counsel, Brad Andrews, stated they generally average 30 grievances/complaints vs. Idaho lawyers per month. That number increased by 30% in 2019, but that seems to have been a unique year. They currently have 5,295 actively licensed lawyers in Idaho, but 393 of those are not living in Idaho and many of those practice primarily in other states.
Andrews stated it is relatively normal for lawyers to receive complaints, but it is difficult to generalize given the number of factors involved, i.e. type of practice, etc.
According to the variance that was requested by Lyle Thompson of Thompson Engineering, it was for the seven homes of the Cottonwood subdivision. The letter was sent to Otis Lemmon of Jefferson County Planning and Zoning on December 29, 1977, and stated there needed to be a 30 foot easement with a paved road surface 15 feet wide. The roads will be privately owned and not dedicated to the county. The roads would allow access to lots across the dry bed. The construction of a 40 foot wide bridge required to accommodate a County Standard Road would be impractical in this case due to the cost.
Jefferson County Planning and Zoning Director Kevin Hathaway stated he is not sure why the variance says ‘roads,’ it could be a typo. Hathaway stated all roads need to be clearly approved; Dahl was approved for 465 N with a variance to access the seven proposed subdivision lots.
Hathaway mentioned the county does not have record of all purchases in the county, the Title Company has the deeds for the five lots and has record of each additional ownership change since 1984.
“In 2019, before he ran for office, Mark Taylor wanted to block the road at Josie’s. He referenced using the county to enforce it,” said Natalie Sermon, a resident of 465 N. “The majority of residents opposed blocking the through street that had been there for over 35 years. Now that he is in office, it is very coincidental that this is how it’s playing out.”
Efforts to reach the original developer Dennis Dahl were unsuccessful.